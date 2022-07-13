Best Bets, July 14-20

1 MOVING MURDER: Boulder City Library will host an after-hours movie at 5:30 p.m. Friday. “Murder on the Orient Express” will be shown in the community room. Those 13 and older are invited to bring a comfortable chair or blanket, as well as snacks. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.

(Photo courtesy Twentieth Century Fox) Kenneth Branagh stars in “Murder on the Orient Express,” which will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum, 1305 Arizona St., features exhibits showcasing the city's early history.

2 MUSICAL INTERLUDE: The Avenue B Band will perform from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Cleveland’s The Lounge, inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. The ensemble plays a bit of everything, from classic rock to country, pop and soul.

3 HISTORIC JOURNEY: Take a walk through the past while learning about the people and events that shaped Boulder City on a visit to the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum. Filled with exhibits and interactive displays, the museum focuses on the early days of Boulder City and the construction of Hoover Dam. It is housed inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. The museum is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

