Best Bets: Jan. 6-12

By Boulder City Review
January 5, 2022 - 3:44 pm
 
Updated January 6, 2022 - 4:45 pm
A free concert at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building concludes the annual Las Vegas Twelfth Night Handbell Festival.
The Best Dam Wine Walk will take place in more than 20 business Saturday from 4-8 p.m.
"Dear Evan Hansen," starring Ben Platt as Evan Hansen and Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe Murphy, will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

1 RING-A-LING: Join handbell ringers from throughout the state and Southern California as they culminate the annual two-day Las Vegas Twelfth Night Handbell Festival with a concert from 5-6 p.m. Saturday in the old gym at the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St. There is no cost to attend, but donations will be accepted.

2 CHEERS: Start the new year off with a toast to local businesses as they showcase their wares during the Best Dam Wine Walk. Scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, the monthly event allows folks to visit and learn more about downtown establishments. Bubble Walk is theme of this month’s event. Check-in is from 4-6:30 p.m. at Forge Social House, 533 California Ave. Tickets are $25, plus fees, in advance at eventbrite.com or $30 at the door.

3 MOVIE NIGHT: “Dear Evan Hansen,” the movie adaptation of the Tony and Grammy-award winning Broadway musical, will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. The tales follows a high school senior with social anxiety disorder on his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a fellow classmate. Bring snacks and something comfortable to sit on. There is no cost to attend.

Best Bets, Dec. 30-Jan. 5
By Boulder City Review

1 RING IN 2022: Boulder Dam Brewing Co. will host its annual New Year’s Eve bash from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. The festivities will include music by DJ Sol, cocktail specials, raffles, prizes and a free champagne toast at midnight. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

Film fest remains virtual for 2022
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The 2022 Dam Short Film Festival is following in the footsteps of 2021 and will once again be held virtually.

Best Bets: Dec. 23-29
By Boulder City Review

1 CHRISTMAS HOUSE: There’s still time to visit Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave’s award-winning holiday decorated home at 1525 Fifth St. The display includes a ferris wheel, merry-go-round and thousands of lights. It is lit from 5-9 nightly through Dec. 31 unless it is raining or windy.

Best Bets, Dec. 16-22
By Boulder City Review

1 SOUNDS OF CHRISTMAS: Red Mountain Music Company will present its annual Christmas concert, themed “Star of Wonder,” Friday and Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. both days. Tickets are $10 for adults and will be sold at the door. Students and children 5 and older will be admitted at no cost. Children younger than 5 will not be admitted.

Best Bets: Dec. 9-15
By Boulder City Review

1 HOLIDAY CLASSIC: Duffy Hudson returns to Boulder City Library to present his one-man version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale “A Christmas Carol.” It will be presented at 3 p.m. Saturday in the community room of the library, 701 Adams Blvd. There is no cost to attend.

Best Bets, Dec. 2-8
By Boulder City Review

1 DOODLEBUG: Boulder City Community Club’s annual holiday extravaganza, the Doodlebug Craft Bazaar, returns to the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The bazaar will feature about 120 vendors, who will be showcasing a variety of handmade crafts and décor. There also is a raffle with prizes from the vendors as well as cash. Proceeds are used by the club year-round to benefit the community.

Best Bets, Nov. 25-Dec. 1
By Boulder City Review

1 ART GALLERY: Join Alan Stevens, co-owner of the World Famous Coffee Cup Cafe, for a one-night-only showing of his artwork. The gallery opens at 6 p.m. Friday at Forge Social House, 553 California Ave. Prints of his artwork will be available, with proceeds from sales benefiting the Shane Patton Foundation.

Santa visits highlight holiday activities
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

If the holiday season seems a little brighter in Boulder City this season, it’s probably from the smiles on locals’ faces as traditional events return.

Best Bets, Nov. 18-24
By Boulder City Review

1 PANCAKES AND PAJAMAS: To help get you in the spirit for the upcoming holidays and raise funds for the annual Angel Tree, which provides gifts to children and seniors in need, Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, will serve breakfast in exchange for a donation of an unwrapped gift for children, gift card or cash. Pancakes and Pajamas is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. The morning menu will feature pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, mimosas and bloody Marys. There will be a raffle and entertainment by Four Basic Guys, a barbershop quartet from Basic High School. The lodge is at 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

Best Bets: Nov. 11-17
By Boulder City Review

1 GLOW WITH THE FLOW: The Best Dam Wine Walk returns to the downtown area from 4-8 p.m. Saturday. This month’s event is a Glow Walk. Check in, at 1308 Wyoming St., closes at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance (plus fees at eventbrite.com) or $30 at the door. For more information, call 702-293-2034.