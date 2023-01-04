52°F
Best Bets, Jan. 5-11

By Boulder City Review
January 4, 2023 - 3:24 pm
 
1 BELLS RINGING: The Las Vegas Twelfth Night Handbell Festival in Boulder City culminates with a free concert at 5 p.m. Saturday in the old gym of the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St. The festival, co-sponsored by the Harmony Handbells and Boulder City United Methodist Church, brings together handbell ringers from Nevada and Southern California. There is no cost to attend, but a freewill offering will be taken.

2 LOOKING FORWARD: What do you want 2023 to look like? Head over to Boulder City Library at 2 p.m. Sunday for a vision board making session. The library will provide supplies, but those attending are welcome to bring photos, mementos or magazines to include. The craft session is for those 18 and older. Call 702-293-1281 for more information.

3 SOULFUL ROCK: Southern rock meets desert soul. That is Chalmer music, which will perform from 7-10 p.m. Friday at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

