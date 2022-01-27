Best Bets: Jan. 27-Feb. 2

1 BROADWAY IN BC: “American Son,” a Broadway play that focuses on an estranged couple who meet in the lobby of a police station as they face a crisis involving their teenage son, the police and an abandoned car, will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way. Admission is free but tickets are needed. Visit https://bit.ly/33zUeA1 to register.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The amphitheater at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., will be site of a free jazz concert at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way, offers live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

2 ALL THAT JAZZ: The amphitheater at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., will be the site of a free jazz concert at 1 p.m. Saturday. Call 702-293-1281 for more information.

3 MAKING MUSIC: Enjoy the ambiance and some music at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. Patrick Mahoney, who specializes in rock and pop music, will perform Friday night and singer/songwriter Adam Patterson will take the stage Saturday night. Their performances will begin at 7 p.m. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

