Best Bets, Jan. 26-Feb. 1

1 HISTORIC STROLL: Take a walk through the past while learning about the people and events that shaped Boulder City on a visit to the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum. Filled with exhibits and interactive displays, the museum focuses on the early days of Boulder City and the construction of Hoover Dam. It is housed inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. The museum is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., offers open bowling Wednesday through Sunday.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum, 1305 Arizona St., shines the spotlight on the early days of Boulder City and the construction of Hoover Dam.

(Photo courtesy Rick Berthod) Veteran blues guitarist Rick Berthod will perform a free, all-ages show with his band at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way.

2 BOWLED OVER: With temperatures expected to be in the high 40s or low 50s, this would be an ideal week for some indoor activities such as bowling. Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., for a game or two. Open bowling is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Call 702-293-2368 for lane availability or more information.

3 GET THE BLUES: Head over to the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. where Rick Berthod will be playing the blues from 7-10 p.m. Saturday. He plays a vintage Fender or Gibson Lucille guitar, autographed to him by B.B. King, with whom he has performed. Berthod also has shared the stage with Gregg Allman, Etta James and the Yardbirds. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

