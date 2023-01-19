Best Bets, Jan. 19-25

1 GOTTA HAVE HARP: Musician Sean Gaskell will perform on a West African kora (harp) during a concert at 6 p.m. Monday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. His presentation also includes an educational demonstration on the ancient 21-stringed instrument, which is traditionally played by oral historians. Many songs tell stories of war, hardships and love while presenting history. Gaskell traveled to West Africa to study.

1 GOTTA HAVE HARP: Musician Sean Gaskell will perform on a West African kora (harp) during a concert at 6 p.m. Monday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. His presentation also includes an educational demonstration on the ancient 21-stringed instrument, which is traditionally played by oral historians. Many songs tell stories of war, hardships and love while presenting history. Gaskell traveled to West Africa to study.

2 CHEERS: Boulder Dam Brewing Company is bringing back its most popular recipes from its Sangria Safaris for a championship competition to determine the ultimate winner. Eight hand-crafted sangrias will be featured during the festivities, scheduled from 7-11 p.m. Friday at the Brewpub at 453 Nevada Way. The evening also will feature live music with Ron Howard & the Invisibles, raffles and prizes. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

3 LET’S HANG ON: Vocalist and Frankie Valli tribute artist Mark Maynard returns to Cleveland’s The Lounge on Friday night. He will perform from 7-10 p.m. at the lounge, located in the lower level of the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. In addition to a variety of songs, Maynard brings along a collection of jackets to help set the mood. Admission is free.

