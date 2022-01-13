Best Bets: Jan. 13-19

1 SAY CHEESE: Head over to the Boulder City Library to get a cooking lesson as part of its “How Not to Burn Toast” series. “Cheese Please” will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the community room at the library, 701 Adams Blvd. The class is for those 18 and older. For more information, contact the library at 702-293-1281.

(Getty Images) Boulder City Library will host “How Not to Burn Toast: Cheese Please,” a cooking class for adults at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

Boulder Dam Brewing Co. hosts Geeks Who Drink trivia nights on Thursdays.

1 SAY CHEESE: Head over to the Boulder City Library to get a cooking lesson as part of its “How Not to Burn Toast” series. “Cheese Please” will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the community room at the library, 701 Adams Blvd. The class is for those 18 and older. For more information, contact the library at 702-293-1281.

2 DO YOU KNOW?: Join a team or bring one of as many as six players to answer a variety of questions during Geeks Who Drink trivia quiz Thursday at Boulder Dam Brewing Co. The quiz focuses on everything from celebrities to television and features two audio rounds: a “Name That Tune” round and another with soundbites from television and movies. The quiz is scheduled from 7-9 p.m. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.geekswhodrink.com or www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

3 HARMONIOUS GATHERING: Listen to the three-party harmony of Three Sheets at Clevelands Lounge, downstairs at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. The gentlemen will be performing from 8-11 p.m. Saturday.

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.