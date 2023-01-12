Best Bets, Jan. 12-18

1 FOLDED AGAIN: Celebrate National Dragon Appreciation Day learning how to make origami dragons. Origami is the Japanese art of paper folding. The class, scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Boulder City Library, is for those 18 and older; registration is required. Call the library at 702-293-1281 for details.

(Getty Images) Boulder City Library will offer an origami class at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, to mark National Dragon Appreciation Day.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City Art Guild) Watercolors by William Rowe are among the artworks on display in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

1 FOLDED AGAIN: Celebrate National Dragon Appreciation Day learning how to make origami dragons. Origami is the Japanese art of paper folding. The class, scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Boulder City Library, is for those 18 and older; registration is required. Call the library at 702-293-1281 for details.

2 ARTFUL EXHIBIT: Ceramics and watercolors by William Rowe are on display inside Boulder City’s Art Guild throughout January. The gallery is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. It is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Visit www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138 for more information.

3 MASCOT MANIA: Pay tribute to your favorite mascot during Saturday’s Best Dam Wine Walk. Scheduled from 4-8 p.m. the downtown event will feature more than 20 locations where participants can sip and shop. Mascot Madness is theme of this month’s festivities. Tickets are $25 per person (plus fee) in advance on Eventbrite, https://bit.ly/3vIS0sx, or $30 at check-in, which continues through 6:30 p.m. Check-in is at The Forge Social House, 553 California Ave.

^

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.