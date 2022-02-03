Best Bets, Feb. 3-9

1 SEASONAL COLOR: Artist Patricia Amon puts her love of the Western lifestyle and nature on display throughout the month at Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery, inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Amon works in oils. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Admission is free. For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138.

2 GHOST STORIES: The “Haunted Boulder City Ghost & UFO Tour” travels through the downtown area, sharing tales of the city’s first murderer, a ghost dog that roams the streets and men who died building Hoover Dam that continue to haunt the city. Tours are offered at 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The walking tour lasts about an hour. Tickets are $19.95 for adults and $12.95 for children ages 12 and under. For more information, visit www.HauntedBoulderCity.com.

3 READY TO ROCK: American Voodoo will perform from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday at the Backstop Sports Pub, 533 Avenue B. The Las Vegas-based band plays classic 1970’s rock and roll, chart-topping hits and original tunes, with a bit of country added to the mix. Call 702-294-8445 for more information.

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.