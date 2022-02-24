42°F
Entertainment

Best Bets, Feb. 24-March 2

By Boulder City Review
February 23, 2022 - 4:19 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Nevada State Railroad Museum, Friends of Nevada Southern Railway and Nevada Southern Live Steamers will co-host an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26 and 27, at the museum, 601 Yucca St.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City Brewing Co., 435 Nevada Way, is getting some exterior improvements done as well as new signage. Owner Todd Cook said the work should be completed soon.
(Rita Lim) Vocalist Rita Lim will perform from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Cleveland’s Lounge at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

1 EVERYONE WELCOME: Nevada State Railroad Museum, Friends of Nevada Southern Railway and Nevada Southern Live Steamers are joining forces for an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the museum, 601 Yucca St. Those attending will have the opportunity to view the maintenance shop, take a guided tour of the exhibit pavilion, learn about model railroading, tour the trains and ride the steamers. Train rides along the historic Boulder City branch line will be offered at 10 a.m. noon, 2 and 4 p.m. for $10 for adults and $5 for children. Information about volunteer opportunities also will be available.

2 ANNIBREWSARY: Join Boulder Dam Brewing Co. for its 15th Annibrewsary celebration from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Second Echo will provide musical entertainment. There also will be prizes, raffles and commemorative glassware. The Brewpub’s 15th Annibrewsary Ale will be tapped. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

3 SMOOTH STYLINGS: Vocalist Rita Lim will perform Friday night at Cleveland’s Lounge inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. A native of Los Angeles, she now calls Las Vegas home. Her repertoire is highlighted by her smooth jazz sound as well as tribute shows featuring the music of Sade and the Carpenters. Lim is expected to bring a few friends along with her. Her performance starts at 7 p.m.

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.

Best Bets, Feb. 17-23
By Boulder City Review

1 CITY UPDATE: Join Mayor Kiernan McManus and other city officials as he provides his annual State of the City address at 6 p.m. Thursday in the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive. A social hour will begin the event at 5 p.m. Then, McManus will speak about the city’s ongoing recovery from the pandemic. Those unable to attend can see the address on the city’s YouTube and Facebook pages starting Tuesday.

Best Bets, Feb. 10-16
By Boulder City Review

1 SPECIAL JOURNEY: Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway and Friends of the Boulder City Police Department are co-hosting a special memorial train ride Friday to benefit the family of Briar Huff, a Metropolitan Police Department officer and former Boulder City marshal, who died Dec. 25 while vacationing in Mexico. Rides are scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m. at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. Tickets are $25 each; additional donations will be accepted. For tickets, visit, www.nevadasouthern.com; for more information, call 702-580-6074.

Film fest brings tale of local’s addiction to ‘Short’ screen
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

One of Boulder City’s own will be sharing his story of recovery from addiction at the Dam Short Film Festival next week in hopes that it can help others in the same situation.

Best Bets, Feb. 3-9
By Boulder City Review

1 SEASONAL COLOR: Artist Patricia Amon puts her love of the Western lifestyle and nature on display throughout the month at Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery, inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Amon works in oils. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Admission is free. For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138.

Best Bets: Jan. 27-Feb. 2
By Boulder City Review

1 BROADWAY IN BC: “American Son,” a Broadway play that focuses on an estranged couple who meet in the lobby of a police station as they face a crisis involving their teenage son, the police and an abandoned car, will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way. Admission is free but tickets are needed. Visit https://bit.ly/33zUeA1 to register.

Best Bets: Jan. 20-26
By Boulder City Review

1 BOND, JAMES BOND: “No Time to Die” will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. There is no cost to attend and moviegoers are invited to bring blankets, pillows, chairs and snacks.

Best Bets: Jan. 13-19
By Boulder City Review

1 SAY CHEESE: Head over to the Boulder City Library to get a cooking lesson as part of its “How Not to Burn Toast” series. “Cheese Please” will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the community room at the library, 701 Adams Blvd. The class is for those 18 and older. For more information, contact the library at 702-293-1281.

Best Bets: Jan. 6-12
By Boulder City Review

1 RING-A-LING: Join handbell ringers from throughout the state and Southern California as they culminate the annual two-day Las Vegas Twelfth Night Handbell Festival with a concert from 5-6 p.m. Saturday in the old gym at the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St. There is no cost to attend, but donations will be accepted.

Best Bets, Dec. 30-Jan. 5
By Boulder City Review

1 RING IN 2022: Boulder Dam Brewing Co. will host its annual New Year’s Eve bash from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. The festivities will include music by DJ Sol, cocktail specials, raffles, prizes and a free champagne toast at midnight. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

The 2022 Dam Short Film Festival will be held virtually from Feb. 10-14.
Film fest remains virtual for 2022
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The 2022 Dam Short Film Festival is following in the footsteps of 2021 and will once again be held virtually.