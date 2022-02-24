Best Bets, Feb. 24-March 2

1 EVERYONE WELCOME: Nevada State Railroad Museum, Friends of Nevada Southern Railway and Nevada Southern Live Steamers are joining forces for an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the museum, 601 Yucca St. Those attending will have the opportunity to view the maintenance shop, take a guided tour of the exhibit pavilion, learn about model railroading, tour the trains and ride the steamers. Train rides along the historic Boulder City branch line will be offered at 10 a.m. noon, 2 and 4 p.m. for $10 for adults and $5 for children. Information about volunteer opportunities also will be available.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review)

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

(Rita Lim)

2 ANNIBREWSARY: Join Boulder Dam Brewing Co. for its 15th Annibrewsary celebration from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Second Echo will provide musical entertainment. There also will be prizes, raffles and commemorative glassware. The Brewpub’s 15th Annibrewsary Ale will be tapped. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

3 SMOOTH STYLINGS: Vocalist Rita Lim will perform Friday night at Cleveland’s Lounge inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. A native of Los Angeles, she now calls Las Vegas home. Her repertoire is highlighted by her smooth jazz sound as well as tribute shows featuring the music of Sade and the Carpenters. Lim is expected to bring a few friends along with her. Her performance starts at 7 p.m.

