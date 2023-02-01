45°F
Best Bets, Feb. 2-8

By Boulder City Review
February 1, 2023 - 3:40 pm
 
(Getty Images) Stews and other dishes that can be made in a slow cooker are showcased at Jump Start Kitchen, an outreach program of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church. The class is scheduled for 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the church, 812 Arizona St.
(Getty Images) An evening of Harry Potter trivia will be held from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Boulder Dam Brewing Company, 453 Nevada Way.

1 FAMILY TIME: Boulder City Library is hosting a family activity centered around “The Snowy Day” at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the boardroom. In addition to reading the story, there will be a craft activity. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd. Call 702-293-1281 for more information.

2 CALLING ALL WIZARDS: Fans of the Harry Potter series are invited to an evening of trivia from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Boulder Dam Brewing Company. There will be prizes for the first- and second-place teams, with a special prize for the best costume. There also will be bonus questions for additional prizes. People of all ages are welcome. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way.

3 GET COOKING: Learn some new techniques and recipes for your slow cooker at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church’s Jump Start cooking class. You will get nutritional information, recipes and sample the dish being demonstrated. Classes are scheduled at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 812 Arizona St. Call Karen Wilkes at 702-277-1647 for more information or to RSVP. There is no cost to attend and free slow cookers are available for those who don’t have one.

(File photo) The 19th annual Dam Short Film Festival returns to in-person screenings Feb. 16-20 ...
Film fest returns to in-person schedule
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

After two years of trying to do everything online, Lee Lanier is ready to welcome live audiences back to the Dam Short Film Festival. The latest edition of the popular festival is scheduled to run Feb. 16-20 in downtown Boulder City.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., offers open bowling Wednesd ...
Best Bets, Jan. 26-Feb. 1
By Boulder City Review

1 HISTORIC STROLL: Take a walk through the past while learning about the people and events that shaped Boulder City on a visit to the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum. Filled with exhibits and interactive displays, the museum focuses on the early days of Boulder City and the construction of Hoover Dam. It is housed inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. The museum is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

(Getty Images) Boulder Dam Brewing Company will hold a sangria championship from 7-11 p.m. Frid ...
Best Bets, Jan. 19-25
By Boulder City Review

1 GOTTA HAVE HARP: Musician Sean Gaskell will perform on a West African kora (harp) during a concert at 6 p.m. Monday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. His presentation also includes an educational demonstration on the ancient 21-stringed instrument, which is traditionally played by oral historians. Many songs tell stories of war, hardships and love while presenting history. Gaskell traveled to West Africa to study.

(Getty Images) Boulder City Library will offer an origami class at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 ...
Best Bets, Jan. 12-18
By Boulder City Review

1 FOLDED AGAIN: Celebrate National Dragon Appreciation Day learning how to make origami dragons. Origami is the Japanese art of paper folding. The class, scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Boulder City Library, is for those 18 and older; registration is required. Call the library at 702-293-1281 for details.

(Getty Images)
Best Bets, Jan. 5-11
By Boulder City Review

1 BELLS RINGING: The Las Vegas Twelfth Night Handbell Festival in Boulder City culminates with a free concert at 5 p.m. Saturday in the old gym of the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St. The festival, co-sponsored by the Harmony Handbells and Boulder City United Methodist Church, brings together handbell ringers from Nevada and Southern California. There is no cost to attend, but a freewill offering will be taken.

(Getty Images)
Best Bets, Dec. 29-Jan. 4
By Boulder City Review

1 WELCOME 2023: Ring in the new year during a celebration at the Boulder City Brewing Co. There will be live music with Jase Wills, a champagne toast at midnight and prizes. Festivities begin at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

(Getty Images) A free community Christmas dinner will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, in ...
Best Bets, Dec. 22-28
ByBoulder City Review

1 MUSICAL SANTA: Rock N Santa, aka Robby LeBlanc, will perform classical guitar music for the holidays during brunch from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z, 1672 Boulder City Parkway. In between performances, Santa will visit with children and pose for pictures. LeBlanc is an international concert guitarist and has toured the world performing; his first appearance as Santa was when he was 16 years old. For more information, visit RockNSanta.com.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Wreaths to honor the service of our nations veterans will be p ...
Best Bets, Dec. 15-21
By Boulder City Review

1 SPECIAL SALUTE: Fresh holiday wreaths will be placed on the graves of veterans Saturday morning at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery as part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America observance. A short ceremony in the chapel, and instructions about how to properly place the wreaths and honor the veterans’ service, will begin at 9 a.m. The cemetery is at 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive.

(Getty Images)
Best Bets, Dec. 8-14
By Boulder City Review

1 CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: Join musical artists for a community celebration featuring holiday songs and Christmas carols at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. There is no cost to attend, but donations of nonperishable foods for Emergency Aid of Boulder City are welcome. Boulder City United Methodist Church, Grace Community Church and St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church are co-sponsoring the concert.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Boulder City Fire Department traditionally kicks off the a ...
Best Bets, Dec. 1-7
By Boulder City Review

1 LIGHT THE NIGHT: Santa’s Electric Night Parade will fill downtown streets with colorful lights as it passes along Nevada Way and Fifth Street. There will be floats, cars, music, marchers, dancers and, of course, Santa Claus. The parade begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce sponsors the parade.