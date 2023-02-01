Best Bets, Feb. 2-8

1 FAMILY TIME: Boulder City Library is hosting a family activity centered around “The Snowy Day” at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the boardroom. In addition to reading the story, there will be a craft activity. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd. Call 702-293-1281 for more information.

(Getty Images) Stews and other dishes that can be made in a slow cooker are showcased at Jump Start Kitchen, an outreach program of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church. The class is scheduled for 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the church, 812 Arizona St.

(Getty Images) An evening of Harry Potter trivia will be held from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Boulder Dam Brewing Company, 453 Nevada Way.

2 CALLING ALL WIZARDS: Fans of the Harry Potter series are invited to an evening of trivia from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Boulder Dam Brewing Company. There will be prizes for the first- and second-place teams, with a special prize for the best costume. There also will be bonus questions for additional prizes. People of all ages are welcome. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way.

3 GET COOKING: Learn some new techniques and recipes for your slow cooker at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church’s Jump Start cooking class. You will get nutritional information, recipes and sample the dish being demonstrated. Classes are scheduled at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 812 Arizona St. Call Karen Wilkes at 702-277-1647 for more information or to RSVP. There is no cost to attend and free slow cookers are available for those who don’t have one.

