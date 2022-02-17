Best Bets, Feb. 17-23

1 CITY UPDATE: Join Mayor Kiernan McManus and other city officials as he provides his annual State of the City address at 6 p.m. Thursday in the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive. A social hour will begin the event at 5 p.m. Then, McManus will speak about the city’s ongoing recovery from the pandemic. Those unable to attend can see the address on the city’s YouTube and Facebook pages starting Tuesday.

Mayor Kiernan McManus, seen delivering his 2021 State of the City address, will present his 2022 remarks, "Dam Resillient," at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.

Marty Feick will host an open mic night Thursday at The Tap, 704 Nevada Way. Entertainment starts at 7 p.m.

1 CITY UPDATE: Join Mayor Kiernan McManus and other city officials as he provides his annual State of the City address at 6 p.m. Thursday in the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive. A social hour will begin the event at 5 p.m. Then, McManus will speak about the city’s ongoing recovery from the pandemic. Those unable to attend can see the address on the city’s YouTube and Facebook pages starting Tuesday.

2 TWEET TWEET: Bird watchers around the country will participate in the 25th annual Great Backyard Bird Count on Friday through Monday. The project, launched in 1998 by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society, invites people to visit their favorite places to watch and count as many birds as they can find. The observations are reported back to them to help scientists understand global bird populations before one of their annual migrations. For details, visit birdcount.org.

3 TAP THURSDAYS: Entertainment comes in a variety of forms each Thursday at The Tap, 704 Nevada Way, when Marty Feick hosts open mic night.

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.