Entertainment

Best Bets, Feb. 17-23

By Boulder City Review
February 16, 2022 - 4:00 pm
 
Mayor Kiernan McManus, seen delivering his 2021 State of the City address, will present his 202 ...
Mayor Kiernan McManus, seen delivering his 2021 State of the City address, will present his 2022 remarks, "Dam Resillient," at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.
Marty Feick will host an open mic night Thursday at The Tap, 704 Nevada Way. Entertainment star ...
Marty Feick will host an open mic night Thursday at The Tap, 704 Nevada Way. Entertainment starts at 7 p.m.

1 CITY UPDATE: Join Mayor Kiernan McManus and other city officials as he provides his annual State of the City address at 6 p.m. Thursday in the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive. A social hour will begin the event at 5 p.m. Then, McManus will speak about the city’s ongoing recovery from the pandemic. Those unable to attend can see the address on the city’s YouTube and Facebook pages starting Tuesday.

2 TWEET TWEET: Bird watchers around the country will participate in the 25th annual Great Backyard Bird Count on Friday through Monday. The project, launched in 1998 by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society, invites people to visit their favorite places to watch and count as many birds as they can find. The observations are reported back to them to help scientists understand global bird populations before one of their annual migrations. For details, visit birdcount.org.

3 TAP THURSDAYS: Entertainment comes in a variety of forms each Thursday at The Tap, 704 Nevada Way, when Marty Feick hosts open mic night.

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.

1 SPECIAL JOURNEY: Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway and Friends of the Boulder City Police Department are co-hosting a special memorial train ride Friday to benefit the family of Briar Huff, a Metropolitan Police Department officer and former Boulder City marshal, who died Dec. 25 while vacationing in Mexico. Rides are scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m. at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. Tickets are $25 each; additional donations will be accepted. For tickets, visit, www.nevadasouthern.com; for more information, call 702-580-6074.

One of Boulder City’s own will be sharing his story of recovery from addiction at the Dam Short Film Festival next week in hopes that it can help others in the same situation.

1 SEASONAL COLOR: Artist Patricia Amon puts her love of the Western lifestyle and nature on display throughout the month at Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery, inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Amon works in oils. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Admission is free. For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138.

1 BROADWAY IN BC: “American Son,” a Broadway play that focuses on an estranged couple who meet in the lobby of a police station as they face a crisis involving their teenage son, the police and an abandoned car, will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way. Admission is free but tickets are needed. Visit https://bit.ly/33zUeA1 to register.

1 BOND, JAMES BOND: “No Time to Die” will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. There is no cost to attend and moviegoers are invited to bring blankets, pillows, chairs and snacks.

1 SAY CHEESE: Head over to the Boulder City Library to get a cooking lesson as part of its “How Not to Burn Toast” series. “Cheese Please” will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the community room at the library, 701 Adams Blvd. The class is for those 18 and older. For more information, contact the library at 702-293-1281.

1 RING-A-LING: Join handbell ringers from throughout the state and Southern California as they culminate the annual two-day Las Vegas Twelfth Night Handbell Festival with a concert from 5-6 p.m. Saturday in the old gym at the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St. There is no cost to attend, but donations will be accepted.

1 RING IN 2022: Boulder Dam Brewing Co. will host its annual New Year’s Eve bash from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. The festivities will include music by DJ Sol, cocktail specials, raffles, prizes and a free champagne toast at midnight. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

The 2022 Dam Short Film Festival is following in the footsteps of 2021 and will once again be held virtually.

1 CHRISTMAS HOUSE: There’s still time to visit Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave’s award-winning holiday decorated home at 1525 Fifth St. The display includes a ferris wheel, merry-go-round and thousands of lights. It is lit from 5-9 nightly through Dec. 31 unless it is raining or windy.