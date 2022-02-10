Best Bets, Feb. 10-16

1 SPECIAL JOURNEY: Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway and Friends of the Boulder City Police Department are co-hosting a special memorial train ride Friday to benefit the family of Briar Huff, a Metropolitan Police Department officer and former Boulder City marshal, who died Dec. 25 while vacationing in Mexico. Rides are scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m. at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. Tickets are $25 each; additional donations will be accepted. For tickets, visit, www.nevadasouthern.com; for more information, call 702-580-6074.

A special memorial ride on the Nevada Southern Railway will be held Friday, Feb. 11, to raise funds for the family of Briar Huff, a Metropolitan Police Department officer and former Boulder City marshal who died unexpectedly Dec. 25.

The 2022 Dam Short Film Festival will be held virtually from Feb. 10-14.

1 SPECIAL JOURNEY: Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway and Friends of the Boulder City Police Department are co-hosting a special memorial train ride Friday to benefit the family of Briar Huff, a Metropolitan Police Department officer and former Boulder City marshal, who died Dec. 25 while vacationing in Mexico. Rides are scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m. at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. Tickets are $25 each; additional donations will be accepted. For tickets, visit, www.nevadasouthern.com; for more information, call 702-580-6074.

2 FILMS FOR ALL: The 18th annual Dam Short Film Festival takes place today through Monday. It will be held virtually, with several special events livestreamed. A household pass, which provides you access to all 140-plus films, special events and question-and-answer sessions with the filmmakers, is available for $140; tickets for individual blocks also will be available. The films have been categorized into 20 theme blocks, each lasting between 60 and 90 minutes. For more information, visit www.damshortfilmorg.

3 DINE AND DANCE: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your loved ones and friends during a dinner dance at the Senior Center of Boulder City from 6-8 p.m. Saturday. The evening will include an Italian dinner, live music by Crossfire Band and a silent auction. Tickets are $15 each or two for $25. Call 702-293-3320 for more information.

