Best Bets, Dec. 8-14

1 CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: Join musical artists for a community celebration featuring holiday songs and Christmas carols at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. There is no cost to attend, but donations of nonperishable foods for Emergency Aid of Boulder City are welcome. Boulder City United Methodist Church, Grace Community Church and St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church are co-sponsoring the concert.

2 JINGLE JAM: Downtown Boulder City will be transformed into a holiday market from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, complete with booths featuring wares for sale, special activities such as ornament making and gift wrapping, games, Christmas caroling and storefront decorating contests, music and food. It coincides with the Best Dam Wine Walk, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and continue through 8, which is inviting participants to wear ugly sweaters. For more information, visit BCjinglejam.com.

3 NIGHT OF LIGHTS: The campus at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude’s Way, will be transformed into a winter wonderland filled with holiday decorations and activities. The 16th annual event is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. Saturday. A $10 wristband includes all activities such as hayrides, cookies and cocoa, arts and crafts and photos with Santa. Visit www.stjudesranch.org for more information.

