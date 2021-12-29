47°F
Best Bets, Dec. 30-Jan. 5

By Boulder City Review
December 29, 2021 - 3:20 pm
 
The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum in the Boulder Dam Hotel shares the history of Boulder City and the Hoover Dam through its exhibits. There is no admission fee.
Self-guided tours of the Hoover Dam exhibits in the visitor center are offered daily on a first-come first-served basis.

1 RING IN 2022: Boulder Dam Brewing Co. will host its annual New Year’s Eve bash from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. The festivities will include music by DJ Sol, cocktail specials, raffles, prizes and a free champagne toast at midnight. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

2 TIME TRAVEL: Take a walk through the past while learning about the people and events that shaped Boulder City on a visit to the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum. Filled with exhibits and interactive displays, the museum focuses on the early days of Boulder City and the construction of Hoover Dam. It is housed inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. The museum is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

3 TAKE A DAM TOUR: Take a tour of the Hoover Dam to see how it produces power and the impact it has had on the West. Currently only the self-guided tour of the visitor center exhibits is open. All tickets, at $10 each, are sold in-person only on a first-come first-served basis. Everyone in your group must be present at time of ticket purchase and masks must be worn. The dam is open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. For ticket information call 702-494-2517.

