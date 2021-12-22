54°F
Entertainment

Best Bets: Dec. 23-29

By Boulder City Review
December 22, 2021 - 3:35 pm
 
Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave's home at 1525 Fifth St. is lit from 5-9 nightly through Dec. 31, unless it is raining or windy.
Homes throughout Boulder City, including this one at 1415 Fifth St., feature festive Christmas displays with lights and inflatable figurines.
The Historic Railroad Trail at Lake Mead National Recreation Area offers views of Lake Mead as it follows the former railroad route used to transport equipment during the construction of Hoover Dam. The first tunnel is about 1 mile from the trailhead.

1 CHRISTMAS HOUSE: There’s still time to visit Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave’s award-winning holiday decorated home at 1525 Fifth St. The display includes a ferris wheel, merry-go-round and thousands of lights. It is lit from 5-9 nightly through Dec. 31 unless it is raining or windy.

2 HOLIDAY LIGHTS: Grab your car keys and head out for a drive through town to see festive Christmas displays. Homes throughout the community feature inflatable figures, reindeer, snowmen and colorful lights, many which flicker in sync with music.

3 TAKE A HIKE: Burn off those holiday sweets and enjoy some fresh air hiking on one of the many trails surrounding Boulder City. For an easy stroll, take the Historic Railroad or River Mountain Loops trails at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. For more information about the trails within the park, visit https://www.nps.gov/lake/planyourvisit/hike.htm.

Best Bets, Dec. 16-22
By Boulder City Review

1 SOUNDS OF CHRISTMAS: Red Mountain Music Company will present its annual Christmas concert, themed “Star of Wonder,” Friday and Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. both days. Tickets are $10 for adults and will be sold at the door. Students and children 5 and older will be admitted at no cost. Children younger than 5 will not be admitted.

Best Bets: Dec. 9-15
By Boulder City Review

1 HOLIDAY CLASSIC: Duffy Hudson returns to Boulder City Library to present his one-man version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale “A Christmas Carol.” It will be presented at 3 p.m. Saturday in the community room of the library, 701 Adams Blvd. There is no cost to attend.

Best Bets, Dec. 2-8
By Boulder City Review

1 DOODLEBUG: Boulder City Community Club’s annual holiday extravaganza, the Doodlebug Craft Bazaar, returns to the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The bazaar will feature about 120 vendors, who will be showcasing a variety of handmade crafts and décor. There also is a raffle with prizes from the vendors as well as cash. Proceeds are used by the club year-round to benefit the community.

Best Bets, Nov. 25-Dec. 1
By Boulder City Review

1 ART GALLERY: Join Alan Stevens, co-owner of the World Famous Coffee Cup Cafe, for a one-night-only showing of his artwork. The gallery opens at 6 p.m. Friday at Forge Social House, 553 California Ave. Prints of his artwork will be available, with proceeds from sales benefiting the Shane Patton Foundation.

Santa visits highlight holiday activities
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

If the holiday season seems a little brighter in Boulder City this season, it’s probably from the smiles on locals’ faces as traditional events return.

Best Bets, Nov. 18-24
By Boulder City Review

1 PANCAKES AND PAJAMAS: To help get you in the spirit for the upcoming holidays and raise funds for the annual Angel Tree, which provides gifts to children and seniors in need, Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, will serve breakfast in exchange for a donation of an unwrapped gift for children, gift card or cash. Pancakes and Pajamas is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. The morning menu will feature pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, mimosas and bloody Marys. There will be a raffle and entertainment by Four Basic Guys, a barbershop quartet from Basic High School. The lodge is at 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

Best Bets: Nov. 11-17
By Boulder City Review

1 GLOW WITH THE FLOW: The Best Dam Wine Walk returns to the downtown area from 4-8 p.m. Saturday. This month’s event is a Glow Walk. Check in, at 1308 Wyoming St., closes at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance (plus fees at eventbrite.com) or $30 at the door. For more information, call 702-293-2034.

Best Bets: Nov. 4-10
By Boulder City Review

1 POP THE CORN: Head over to the amphitheater at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., to enjoy a movie under the stars. “Raya and the Last Dragon” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The animated movie tells the story of a warrior named Raya who searches for the last dragon living in a realm called Kumandra.

Best Bets, Oct. 28-Nov. 3
By Boulder City Review

1 PRAYERS FOR PETS: Boulder City United Methodist Church will hold a special pet blessing at Wilbur Square Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Pet blessings are traditionally offered in October in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, who blessed animals and cared for all creation. There is no cost to participate, but those attending should bring their pets on leashes or in carriers.

Best Bets, Oct. 21-27
By Boulder City Review

1 SWEET STUFF: It’s like being in a parade with prizes. Locals are invited to drive through Veterans’ Memorial Park for the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s annual Trunk or Treat. Businesses will be stationed along the main road through the park and pass out goodies to those driving by. The annual event is planned from 5-8 p.m. Saturday and costs $10 per vehicle to participate. Visit https://www.bouldercitychamber.com for more information.