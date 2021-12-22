Best Bets: Dec. 23-29

1 CHRISTMAS HOUSE: There’s still time to visit Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave’s award-winning holiday decorated home at 1525 Fifth St. The display includes a ferris wheel, merry-go-round and thousands of lights. It is lit from 5-9 nightly through Dec. 31 unless it is raining or windy.

Homes throughout Boulder City, including this one at 1415 Fifth St., feature festive Christmas displays with lights and inflatable figurines.

The Historic Railroad Trail at Lake Mead National Recreation Area offers views of Lake Mead as it follows the former railroad route used to transport equipment during the construction of Hoover Dam. The first tunnel is about 1 mile from the trailhead.

2 HOLIDAY LIGHTS: Grab your car keys and head out for a drive through town to see festive Christmas displays. Homes throughout the community feature inflatable figures, reindeer, snowmen and colorful lights, many which flicker in sync with music.

3 TAKE A HIKE: Burn off those holiday sweets and enjoy some fresh air hiking on one of the many trails surrounding Boulder City. For an easy stroll, take the Historic Railroad or River Mountain Loops trails at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. For more information about the trails within the park, visit https://www.nps.gov/lake/planyourvisit/hike.htm.