Best Bets, Dec. 22-28

1 MUSICAL SANTA: Rock N Santa, aka Robby LeBlanc, will perform classical guitar music for the holidays during brunch from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z, 1672 Boulder City Parkway. In between performances, Santa will visit with children and pose for pictures. LeBlanc is an international concert guitarist and has toured the world performing; his first appearance as Santa was when he was 16 years old. For more information, visit RockNSanta.com.

2 CHRISTMAS DINNER: A free community Christmas dinner will be served from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the city’s multiuse building, 1204 Sixth St. Reservations are requested. Call Rose Ann Miele at roseannrab@hotmail.com or Scott Dam at scott.dam@comcast.net or call 702-339-9082 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. for reservations. Donations and volunteers to help serve are also welcome.

3 GINGERBREAD FUN: Holiday activities centered around gingerbread will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. The festivities will include stories and treats. Call the library at 702-293-1281 for more information.

