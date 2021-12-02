Best Bets, Dec. 2-8

1 DOODLEBUG: Boulder City Community Club’s annual holiday extravaganza, the Doodlebug Craft Bazaar, returns to the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The bazaar will feature about 120 vendors, who will be showcasing a variety of handmade crafts and décor. There also is a raffle with prizes from the vendors as well as cash. Proceeds are used by the club year-round to benefit the community.

2 HERE COMES SANTA: The jolly old elf will once again arrive as the grand finale to Santa’s Electric Night Parade. The downtown streets will be awash in colorful lights as cars, floats, equestrians and marchers participate in the annual event that is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, the parade heads along Nevada Way from Colorado Street to Fifth Street, where it heads south and disbands at Broadbent Park.

3 JINGLE JAM: It’s time to kick off the holiday season with a couple of days jam-packed with activities. Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday with the Luminaria and Las Posadas at the recreation center, 900 Arizona St., the festivities include lighting the Christmas House, 1525 Fifth St., at 5:15 p.m. Friday, lighting the community’s Christmas tree, 537 Cherry St., at 6 p.m. Friday, and Santa’s Picture Party, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday inside the recreation center, 900 Arizona St.