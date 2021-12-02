55°F
Entertainment

Best Bets, Dec. 2-8

By Boulder City Review
December 1, 2021 - 4:20 pm
 
Mrs. Claus will join Santa Claus and Jingle Cat as the final entrant in Santa’s Electric Night Parade, which begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in downtown Boulder City.
Boulder City Community Club will hold its annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.
The Christmas House, 1525 Fifth St., will be lit for the first time this season at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.

1 DOODLEBUG: Boulder City Community Club’s annual holiday extravaganza, the Doodlebug Craft Bazaar, returns to the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The bazaar will feature about 120 vendors, who will be showcasing a variety of handmade crafts and décor. There also is a raffle with prizes from the vendors as well as cash. Proceeds are used by the club year-round to benefit the community.

2 HERE COMES SANTA: The jolly old elf will once again arrive as the grand finale to Santa’s Electric Night Parade. The downtown streets will be awash in colorful lights as cars, floats, equestrians and marchers participate in the annual event that is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, the parade heads along Nevada Way from Colorado Street to Fifth Street, where it heads south and disbands at Broadbent Park.

3 JINGLE JAM: It’s time to kick off the holiday season with a couple of days jam-packed with activities. Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday with the Luminaria and Las Posadas at the recreation center, 900 Arizona St., the festivities include lighting the Christmas House, 1525 Fifth St., at 5:15 p.m. Friday, lighting the community’s Christmas tree, 537 Cherry St., at 6 p.m. Friday, and Santa’s Picture Party, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday inside the recreation center, 900 Arizona St.

Boulder City resident Al Stevens will be showing this original painting and others at the "Alan ...
Best Bets, Nov. 25-Dec. 1
By Boulder City Review

1 ART GALLERY: Join Alan Stevens, co-owner of the World Famous Coffee Cup Cafe, for a one-night-only showing of his artwork. The gallery opens at 6 p.m. Friday at Forge Social House, 553 California Ave. Prints of his artwork will be available, with proceeds from sales benefiting the Shane Patton Foundation.

Mike Pacini, from left, Jingle Cat and Santa Claus will help make the holiday season brighter t ...
Santa visits highlight holiday activities
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

If the holiday season seems a little brighter in Boulder City this season, it’s probably from the smiles on locals’ faces as traditional events return.

Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, will present Pancakes and Pajamas on Saturday, Nov. 20, to raise ...
Best Bets, Nov. 18-24
By Boulder City Review

1 PANCAKES AND PAJAMAS: To help get you in the spirit for the upcoming holidays and raise funds for the annual Angel Tree, which provides gifts to children and seniors in need, Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, will serve breakfast in exchange for a donation of an unwrapped gift for children, gift card or cash. Pancakes and Pajamas is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. The morning menu will feature pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, mimosas and bloody Marys. There will be a raffle and entertainment by Four Basic Guys, a barbershop quartet from Basic High School. The lodge is at 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

(Getty Images) The Best Dam Wine Walk will host a Glow Walk through downtown Boulder City from ...
Best Bets: Nov. 11-17
By Boulder City Review

1 GLOW WITH THE FLOW: The Best Dam Wine Walk returns to the downtown area from 4-8 p.m. Saturday. This month’s event is a Glow Walk. Check in, at 1308 Wyoming St., closes at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance (plus fees at eventbrite.com) or $30 at the door. For more information, call 702-293-2034.

(Disney+ via AP) Animated character young Raya, left, appears with her father Benja, voiced by ...
Best Bets: Nov. 4-10
By Boulder City Review

1 POP THE CORN: Head over to the amphitheater at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., to enjoy a movie under the stars. “Raya and the Last Dragon” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The animated movie tells the story of a warrior named Raya who searches for the last dragon living in a realm called Kumandra.

(Getty Images) Boulder City United Methodist Church will hold a special pet blessing at Wilbur ...
Best Bets, Oct. 28-Nov. 3
By Boulder City Review

1 PRAYERS FOR PETS: Boulder City United Methodist Church will hold a special pet blessing at Wilbur Square Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Pet blessings are traditionally offered in October in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, who blessed animals and cared for all creation. There is no cost to participate, but those attending should bring their pets on leashes or in carriers.

Boulder City Chamber of Commerce will present a drive-thru Trunk or Treat starting at 5 p.m. Sa ...
Best Bets, Oct. 21-27
By Boulder City Review

1 SWEET STUFF: It’s like being in a parade with prizes. Locals are invited to drive through Veterans’ Memorial Park for the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s annual Trunk or Treat. Businesses will be stationed along the main road through the park and pass out goodies to those driving by. The annual event is planned from 5-8 p.m. Saturday and costs $10 per vehicle to participate. Visit https://www.bouldercitychamber.com for more information.

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., offers many different inside activities for children ...
Best Bets, Oct. 14-20
By Boulder City Review

1 BOOKS AND MORE: The Boulder City Library is the place to be this week. Festivities start Friday with an open house and movie in the amphitheater. Starting at 5 p.m., visitors will be able to tour the facility, including a stop in the basement, and meet trustees while learning about services available. At 6:30 p.m. “Casper” will be shown in the amphitheater. On Saturday, the Pentagogical Brass Band will perform in the amphitheater at 2 p.m. and Tonks and the Aurors, the “Bruce Springsteen of Wizard Rock,” will take the stage at 6 p.m. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.

(Susan Marie Frontczak) Susan Marie Frontczak will portray columnist and author Erma Bombeck fo ...
Chautauqua brings ‘Humorists’ to stage
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Be prepared to laugh out loud when Boulder City Chautauqua returns with a tribute to “Great American Humorists.”

(Fox Business Network) Hoover Dam will be featured at 5 p.m. Monday on Fox Business Network&#x2 ...
Dam good TV
By Boulder City Review

Hoover Dam will be featured on “How America Works” Monday night on Fox Business Network. The hour-long show, narrated by Mike Rowe showcases people who work around the clock to keep the nation’s infrastructure in working order, is part of a new network prime-time lineup.