Best Bets, Dec. 16-22

1 SOUNDS OF CHRISTMAS: Red Mountain Music Company will present its annual Christmas concert, themed “Star of Wonder,” Friday and Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. both days. Tickets are $10 for adults and will be sold at the door. Students and children 5 and older will be admitted at no cost. Children younger than 5 will not be admitted.

2 FOR THE VETERANS: The lives and service of our nation’s veterans will be honored and remembered Saturday during the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive. The ceremony, which is open to the public, will begin at 9 a.m. outside the chapel; masks must be worn. Attendance in the cemetery will be limited to 50 people at one time. Those who want to help place wreaths on veterans’ graves should arrive before the ceremony begins.

3 MERRY GRINCH-MAS: The Grinch will make a special one-day-only appearance at Tom Devlin’s Frightmare Before Christmas, at 1304 Boulder City Parkway next to the monster museum. He will be visiting between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. Entrance will be timed to help prevent lines. Admission packages to both attractions are available at https://bit.ly/3oBThih. Tickets for children 6-11 are $7 or $14 and tickets for those 12 and older are $15 and $30. Children 5 and younger will be admitted for free.