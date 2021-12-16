44°F
Entertainment

Best Bets, Dec. 16-22

By Boulder City Review
December 15, 2021 - 4:17 pm
 
Red Mountain Music Company's choir will present its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Friday atn Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.
Wreaths Across America, a ceremony to remember, honor and teach others about the nation's veterans, will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
The Grinch will make an appearance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Frightmare Before Christmas, 1304 Boulder City Parkway, a special holiday attraction adjacent to Tom Devlin's Monster Museum.

1 SOUNDS OF CHRISTMAS: Red Mountain Music Company will present its annual Christmas concert, themed “Star of Wonder,” Friday and Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. both days. Tickets are $10 for adults and will be sold at the door. Students and children 5 and older will be admitted at no cost. Children younger than 5 will not be admitted.

2 FOR THE VETERANS: The lives and service of our nation’s veterans will be honored and remembered Saturday during the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive. The ceremony, which is open to the public, will begin at 9 a.m. outside the chapel; masks must be worn. Attendance in the cemetery will be limited to 50 people at one time. Those who want to help place wreaths on veterans’ graves should arrive before the ceremony begins.

3 MERRY GRINCH-MAS: The Grinch will make a special one-day-only appearance at Tom Devlin’s Frightmare Before Christmas, at 1304 Boulder City Parkway next to the monster museum. He will be visiting between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. Entrance will be timed to help prevent lines. Admission packages to both attractions are available at https://bit.ly/3oBThih. Tickets for children 6-11 are $7 or $14 and tickets for those 12 and older are $15 and $30. Children 5 and younger will be admitted for free.

Best Bets: Dec. 9-15
By Boulder City Review

1 HOLIDAY CLASSIC: Duffy Hudson returns to Boulder City Library to present his one-man version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale “A Christmas Carol.” It will be presented at 3 p.m. Saturday in the community room of the library, 701 Adams Blvd. There is no cost to attend.

Mrs. Claus will join Santa Claus and Jingle Cat as the final entrant in Santa’s Electric Nigh ...
Best Bets, Dec. 2-8
By Boulder City Review

1 DOODLEBUG: Boulder City Community Club’s annual holiday extravaganza, the Doodlebug Craft Bazaar, returns to the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The bazaar will feature about 120 vendors, who will be showcasing a variety of handmade crafts and décor. There also is a raffle with prizes from the vendors as well as cash. Proceeds are used by the club year-round to benefit the community.

Boulder City resident Al Stevens will be showing this original painting and others at the "Alan ...
Best Bets, Nov. 25-Dec. 1
By Boulder City Review

1 ART GALLERY: Join Alan Stevens, co-owner of the World Famous Coffee Cup Cafe, for a one-night-only showing of his artwork. The gallery opens at 6 p.m. Friday at Forge Social House, 553 California Ave. Prints of his artwork will be available, with proceeds from sales benefiting the Shane Patton Foundation.

Mike Pacini, from left, Jingle Cat and Santa Claus will help make the holiday season brighter t ...
Santa visits highlight holiday activities
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

If the holiday season seems a little brighter in Boulder City this season, it’s probably from the smiles on locals’ faces as traditional events return.

Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, will present Pancakes and Pajamas on Saturday, Nov. 20, to raise ...
Best Bets, Nov. 18-24
By Boulder City Review

1 PANCAKES AND PAJAMAS: To help get you in the spirit for the upcoming holidays and raise funds for the annual Angel Tree, which provides gifts to children and seniors in need, Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, will serve breakfast in exchange for a donation of an unwrapped gift for children, gift card or cash. Pancakes and Pajamas is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. The morning menu will feature pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, mimosas and bloody Marys. There will be a raffle and entertainment by Four Basic Guys, a barbershop quartet from Basic High School. The lodge is at 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

(Getty Images) The Best Dam Wine Walk will host a Glow Walk through downtown Boulder City from ...
Best Bets: Nov. 11-17
By Boulder City Review

1 GLOW WITH THE FLOW: The Best Dam Wine Walk returns to the downtown area from 4-8 p.m. Saturday. This month’s event is a Glow Walk. Check in, at 1308 Wyoming St., closes at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance (plus fees at eventbrite.com) or $30 at the door. For more information, call 702-293-2034.

(Disney+ via AP) Animated character young Raya, left, appears with her father Benja, voiced by ...
Best Bets: Nov. 4-10
By Boulder City Review

1 POP THE CORN: Head over to the amphitheater at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., to enjoy a movie under the stars. “Raya and the Last Dragon” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The animated movie tells the story of a warrior named Raya who searches for the last dragon living in a realm called Kumandra.

(Getty Images) Boulder City United Methodist Church will hold a special pet blessing at Wilbur ...
Best Bets, Oct. 28-Nov. 3
By Boulder City Review

1 PRAYERS FOR PETS: Boulder City United Methodist Church will hold a special pet blessing at Wilbur Square Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Pet blessings are traditionally offered in October in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, who blessed animals and cared for all creation. There is no cost to participate, but those attending should bring their pets on leashes or in carriers.

Boulder City Chamber of Commerce will present a drive-thru Trunk or Treat starting at 5 p.m. Sa ...
Best Bets, Oct. 21-27
By Boulder City Review

1 SWEET STUFF: It’s like being in a parade with prizes. Locals are invited to drive through Veterans’ Memorial Park for the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s annual Trunk or Treat. Businesses will be stationed along the main road through the park and pass out goodies to those driving by. The annual event is planned from 5-8 p.m. Saturday and costs $10 per vehicle to participate. Visit https://www.bouldercitychamber.com for more information.

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., offers many different inside activities for children ...
Best Bets, Oct. 14-20
By Boulder City Review

1 BOOKS AND MORE: The Boulder City Library is the place to be this week. Festivities start Friday with an open house and movie in the amphitheater. Starting at 5 p.m., visitors will be able to tour the facility, including a stop in the basement, and meet trustees while learning about services available. At 6:30 p.m. “Casper” will be shown in the amphitheater. On Saturday, the Pentagogical Brass Band will perform in the amphitheater at 2 p.m. and Tonks and the Aurors, the “Bruce Springsteen of Wizard Rock,” will take the stage at 6 p.m. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.