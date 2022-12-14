Best Bets, Dec. 15-21

1 SPECIAL SALUTE: Fresh holiday wreaths will be placed on the graves of veterans Saturday morning at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery as part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America observance. A short ceremony in the chapel, and instructions about how to properly place the wreaths and honor the veterans’ service, will begin at 9 a.m. The cemetery is at 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Wreaths to honor the service of our nations veterans will be placed on their graves Saturday morning as part of the Wreaths Across America program at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Ceremony.

Courtesy photo Los Angeles-based actor Duffy Hudson will return to the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., at 3 p.m. Saturday to perform his one-man rendition of Charles Dickens' holiday classic, "A Christmas Carol."

2 CHRISTMAS CLASSIC: Duffy Hudson returns to Boulder City Library on Saturday to present his one-man version of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale, “A Christmas Carol.” His performance begins at 3 p.m. in the community room. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd. Call 702-293-1281 for more information.

3 MERRY GRINCHMAS: The Grinch is taking over Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum for the day to help get the monsters and visitors into the holiday spirit. He will be at the museum from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission for the day is $15 for adults, $7 for children 6-11 and free for children 5 and younger. The museum is at 1310 Boulder City Parkway. Call 702-294-1313 for more information.

