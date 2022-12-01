Best Bets, Dec. 1-7

1 LIGHT THE NIGHT: Santa’s Electric Night Parade will fill downtown streets with colorful lights as it passes along Nevada Way and Fifth Street. There will be floats, cars, music, marchers, dancers and, of course, Santa Claus. The parade begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce sponsors the parade.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Boulder City Fire Department traditionally kicks off the annual Santa's Electric Night Parade, which will travel through the historic downtown starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

(Boulder City Review file photo) More than 130 vendors from throughout the Southwest will showcase their handcrafted jewelry, wares and holiday decorations at the annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 3.

(File photo) Boulder City Cruisin' Association will hold a Christmas car show and toy drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in memory of longtime Boulder City resident and business owner Alan "Al" Stevens, who died in March.

2 GET CRAFTY: A variety of handmade crafts and decor just in time for holiday gift giving will be showcased during the annual Doodlebug Bazaar, presented by the Community Club of Boulder City in the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St. More than 130 vendors will set up booths inside and outside the center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There are also raffles with prizes from the vendors as well as cash. Proceeds are used by the club year-round to benefit the community.

3 CARS AND TOYS: New to this year’s holiday activities is a car show and toy drive presented by the Boulder City Cruisin’ Association in memory of Al Stevens, co-owner of the World Famous Coffee Cup Cafe, who died in March. Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 100 Nevada Way, participants are being asked to donate a toy valued at $20 or more, cash or a gift card that will be given to Emergency Aid of Boulder City to brighten the holiday of local children and senior citizens in need. Register for the car show at the event.

