Best Bets, Aug. 4-10

1 HAVE SOME YUM: Head over to the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue B, on Friday for its annual employee bake sale and back to school bash. The bake sale, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network. The back to school bash is scheduled from 2-4 p.m.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder Dam Credit Union will hold its annual employee bake sale and back to school bash Friday.

(Photo courtesy Warmer Bros. Pictures) Jude Law stars as Albus Dumbledore in Warner Bros. Pictures' "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," which will be shown Friday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Nevada Southern Railway has resume regular weekend rides aboard its historic trains at the Nevada State Railroad Museum 601 Yucca St.

1 HAVE SOME YUM: Head over to the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue B, on Friday for its annual employee bake sale and back to school bash. The bake sale, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network. The back to school bash is scheduled from 2-4 p.m.

2 SECRET ATTRACTION: “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” will be shown at 5:30 p.m. in the community room of Boulder City Library, 701 Adams. Blvd. The story is a tale of good vs. evil set in the wizard world of Harry Potter as Professor Albus Dumbledore enlists a magizoologist to defeat a dark wizard who wants to eliminate all Muggles (people with no magic).

3 RIDE THE TRAIN: Head over to the Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Nevada Southern Railway for a trip along the rails while learning about the area’s history. Trains depart at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The museum, at 601 Yucca St., is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekends. Fares are $10 for those 12 and older, $5 for children 4-11, and free for children 3 and younger. Call 702-486-5933 or visit nevadasouthern.com for more information.

^

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.