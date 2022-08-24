Best Bets, Aug. 25-31

1 SMOOTH SOUNDS: The duo Lounge Orfanz will perform at Jack’s Place on Saturday night. They will be offering their interpretations of favorite classic and modern tunes dating from the 1960s through today from 6-10 p.m. at the bar and grill, 544 Nevada Way. Visit www.jacksplacebc.com or call 702-293-2200 for more information.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The 3.7-mile long Historic Railroad Tunnel Trail can be accessed near the Alan Bible Visitor Center or the Hoover Dam parking garage, and gives visitors a peek into what dam workers saw while transporting freight.

(Getty Images) Boy Scout Troop 7 will hold a fundraising car wash starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Boulder City Elks Lodge No. 1682, 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

1 SMOOTH SOUNDS: The duo Lounge Orfanz will perform at Jack’s Place on Saturday night. They will be offering their interpretations of favorite classic and modern tunes dating from the 1960s through today from 6-10 p.m. at the bar and grill, 544 Nevada Way. Visit www.jacksplacebc.com or call 702-293-2200 for more information.

2 SUMMER SUNSHINE: Weather forecasters are predicting clear skies and temperatures in the 90s for the next couple of days. Take a hike on the trails surrounding Boulder City to enjoy the views and newly sprouted greenery. For an easy stroll, take the Historic Railroad or River Mountain Loops trails at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. For more information about trails within the park, visit https://www.nps.gov/lake/planyourvisit/hike.htm.

3 SCOUT SUPPORT: Get your car washed and support members of Boy Scout Troop 7. Scouts will be washing vehicles starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway, to raise funds for activities and campouts.

^

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.