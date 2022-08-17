Best Bets, Aug. 18-24

1 TELL ME A STORY: Children of all ages are invited to join the fun when Southern Nevada Railway presents its monthly storytime train ride Saturday at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. In addition to the ride and story, there will be a craft. Departures are scheduled for 10 a.m. and noon. Fares are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Visit www.nevadasouthern.com for more information.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Southern Nevada Railway presents its monthly storytime train ride Saturday at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. Departures are scheduled for 10 a.m. and noon.

(Getty Images) Get recipes and learn how to prepare a picnic at Boulder City Library when it presents its How Not to Burn Toast cooking series at 2 p.m. Saturday.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The fall athletic season at Boulder City High School is underway, with the girls volleyball team playing first home game at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.

2 PLAN A PICNIC: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., will host a class to help those 18 and older learn how to prepare for a picnic (indoors or outdoors) as part of its How Not to Burn Toast cooking series. Several recipes will be featured during the class, which begins at 2 p.m. Saturday.

3 GO EAGLES: The fall sports season at Boulder City High School has begun. The girls volleyball team plays its first home game Tuesday inside the gym at the school, 1101 Fifth St. The junior varsity and freshmen teams take the court at 5 p.m. and the varsity team plays at 6 p.m. For ticket information, visit ticketspicket.com. A fall family pass, with admission for as many as six family members, is available for $60.

