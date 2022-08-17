90°F
Entertainment

Best Bets, Aug. 18-24

By Boulder City Review
August 17, 2022 - 3:00 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) Southern Nevada Railway presents its monthly storytime train ride Saturday at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. Departures are scheduled for 10 a.m. and noon.
(Getty Images) Get recipes and learn how to prepare a picnic at Boulder City Library when it presents its How Not to Burn Toast cooking series at 2 p.m. Saturday.
(Boulder City Review file photo) The fall athletic season at Boulder City High School is underway, with the girls volleyball team playing first home game at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.

1 TELL ME A STORY: Children of all ages are invited to join the fun when Southern Nevada Railway presents its monthly storytime train ride Saturday at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. In addition to the ride and story, there will be a craft. Departures are scheduled for 10 a.m. and noon. Fares are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Visit www.nevadasouthern.com for more information.

2 PLAN A PICNIC: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., will host a class to help those 18 and older learn how to prepare for a picnic (indoors or outdoors) as part of its How Not to Burn Toast cooking series. Several recipes will be featured during the class, which begins at 2 p.m. Saturday.

3 GO EAGLES: The fall sports season at Boulder City High School has begun. The girls volleyball team plays its first home game Tuesday inside the gym at the school, 1101 Fifth St. The junior varsity and freshmen teams take the court at 5 p.m. and the varsity team plays at 6 p.m. For ticket information, visit ticketspicket.com. A fall family pass, with admission for as many as six family members, is available for $60.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The sanctuary at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Boulder ...
Best Bets, Aug. 11-17
By Boulder City Review

1 ANNIVERSARY PARTY: Family fun blends with a history lesson Saturday when St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church celebrates its 90th anniversary. There will be games, music, prizes and food during the celebration, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, visitors will be invited to tour the church and learn its history. The celebration continues at 10 a.m. Sunday with a special service conducted by Bishop Elizabeth Gardner. The church is at 812 Arizona St.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder Dam Credit Union will hold its annual employee bake sa ...
Best Bets, Aug. 4-10
By Boulder City Review

1 HAVE SOME YUM: Head over to the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue B, on Friday for its annual employee bake sale and back to school bash. The bake sale, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network. The back to school bash is scheduled from 2-4 p.m.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., offers open bowling times d ...
Best Bets, July 28-Aug. 3
By Boulder City Review

1 STRIKE ONE: Knock down some pins and get some exercise while having fun. Head over to Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., for a game or two. Open bowling is offered from 3-5 p.m. Monday; 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday; 1-5 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9-10 p.m. Friday; from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Call 702-293-2368 for lane availability or more information.

(Photo courtesy of Doug Mishler) University of Nevada, Reno history professor and Chautauqua sc ...
Chautauqua pays homage to aviation pioneers
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

“Pushing the Envelope,” featuring three aviation pioneers, will be theme of this year’s Boulder City Chautauqua.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City Art Guild) These colorful succulents were painted by Gloria Coulst ...
Best Bets, July 21-27
By Boulder City Review

1 ARTFUL PURSUITS: Check out the talents of local artists who are members of the Boulder City Art Guild in their gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Featured this month are works by Gloria Coulston, who is inspired by nature and often works in watercolors. The gallery is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138.

(Photo courtesy Twentieth Century Fox) Kenneth Branagh stars in “Murder on the Orient Express ...
Best Bets, July 14-20
By Boulder City Review

1 MOVING MURDER: Boulder City Library will host an after-hours movie at 5:30 p.m. Friday. “Murder on the Orient Express” will be shown in the community room. Those 13 and older are invited to bring a comfortable chair or blanket, as well as snacks. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way, presents G ...
Best Bets, July 7-13
By Boulder City Review

1 DO YOU KNOW?: Join a team or bring one of as many as six players to answer a variety of questions during the Geeks Who Drink trivia quiz Thursday at Boulder Dam Brewing Co. The quiz focuses on everything from celebrities to television and features two audio rounds: a “Name That Tune” round and another with soundbites from television and movies. The quiz is scheduled from 7-9 p.m. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.geekswhodrink.com or www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

(Boulder City Review file photo) People dressed in patriotic attire will line the streets throu ...
Best Bets, June 30-July 6
By Boulder City Review

1 AMERICA’S BIRTHDAY: Celebrate Independence Day with a daylong celebration. Festivities for the 74th annual Damboree begin at 7 a.m. Monday in Bicentennial Park, 1100 Colorado St., with a pancake breakfast presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City. A parade through downtown begins at 9 a.m. and ends at Broadbent Park. The pool will host the annual coin toss at 11 a.m. The celebration concludes with a party in the park starting at 4 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Admission to the park is $20 per vehicle. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

(Photo courtesy Fratello Marionettes) “Carnival of the Animals,” a show featuring Fratello ...
Best Bets: June 23-29
By Boulder City Review

1 ANIMAL CARNIVAL: The Fratello Marionettes will present the “Carnival of the Animals” marionette show at 11 a.m. Monday in the community room of Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. The troupe, founded in 1989, hails from the San Francisco area. There is no charge to attend.