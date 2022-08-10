Best Bets, Aug. 11-17

1 ANNIVERSARY PARTY: Family fun blends with a history lesson Saturday when St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church celebrates its 90th anniversary. There will be games, music, prizes and food during the celebration, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, visitors will be invited to tour the church and learn its history. The celebration continues at 10 a.m. Sunday with a special service conducted by Bishop Elizabeth Gardner. The church is at 812 Arizona St.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The sanctuary at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Boulder City will be open for tours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, when the church celebrates its 90th anniversary.

(Getty Images) A fun level square dance will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way.

(Photo courtesy Nevada Department of Wildlife) The Nevada Department of Wildlife will host a Bat Discovery Walk-About at the upper pond at Veterans’ Memorial Park at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, to teach locals about the benefits of the flying mammals.

2 GOTTA DANCE: A social square dance will be held Saturday night at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way. Scheduled from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the event features fun level square dancing and contra dancing, with steps being taught that night as needed. Admission is $7 per person and anyone 80 or older gets in free. For the fall schedule or more information, visit https://www.bcnv.org/244/Special-Interest-ClassesWorkshops or call the parks and recreation department at 702-293-9256.

3 BATS UP: Learn about the many types of bats that make their home in Southern Nevada when the Nevada Department of Wildlife hosts a Bat Discovery Walk-About at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Veterans’ Memorial Park. The walk takes place around the upper pond and will provide participants the chance to hear bats’ echolocation frequency. There is no cost to participate but advance registration is required. Visit www.ndow.org/education for more information.

