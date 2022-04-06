Best Bets, April 7-13

1 LET THE BEAT GO ON: A tribute to the late Sander “Sandy” Nelson, a legendary drummer and longtime resident of Boulder City, will be held from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St. The event will feature live and recorded music centered on Nelson’s work. Those attending are invited to bring food, beverages and something to sit on.

Boulder City Art Guild will present its spring Artists in Action show and sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 9 and 10, 2022, in the new gym at the city's recreation center, 900 Arizona St.

2 ART IN ACTION: Boulder City Art Guild will hold a spring Artists in Action show and sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the new gym at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St. At least 25 artists are expected to participate, demonstrating, displaying and selling their works. There also will be a silent auction to benefit the guild’s scholarship fund. For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138.

3 ALOHA TIME: Grab your grass skirts, coconut bras and flower leis for the Best Dam Wine Walk’s Luau Walk from 4-8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Boulder City. Presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, the event shines the spotlight on local businesses. Check-in is scheduled from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at The Spa Life, 402 Nevada Way. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/best-dam-wine-walk-luau-walk-tickets-238533870227 for tickets.

