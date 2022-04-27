Best Bets, April 30-May 4

1 ENCHANTING EVENING: Gather the family and head to the amphitheater at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., to watch the animated film “Encanto.” It tells the story of the Madrigal family, who have special magical abilities, and is filled with catchy songs. The film will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday and those attending are welcome to bring comfortable chairs or blankets.

(Disney via AP) The animated film "Encanto", which will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Boulder City Library, tells the story of the Madrigal family, which includes Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz

(Getty Images) The Boulder City Branch, American Association of University Women, will hold a spring wine and chocolate tasting event from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

(Boulder City Review) Contra dancing will be offered between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the historic Los Angeles Department of Water and Power building, 600 Nevada Way.

1 ENCHANTING EVENING: Gather the family and head to the amphitheater at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., to watch the animated film “Encanto.” It tells the story of the Madrigal family, who have special magical abilities, and is filled with catchy songs. The film will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday and those attending are welcome to bring comfortable chairs or blankets.

2 TASTY FUNDRAISER: The Boulder City Branch of the American Association of University Women will host its spring wine and chocolate tasting from 6-9 p.m. Saturday on the patio at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance at the hotel or in person at the event. Proceeds from the event fund scholarships for local women college students.

3 DANCE, DANCE, DANCE: The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power building at 600 Nevada Way will be the site of square and contra dancing. Those attending will be able to dance regardless of their experience level. Ned Newberg has been calling square dances for more than 25 years and offers a fun social level. Eileen Hug, who calls contra dancing, will teach the figures needed for the evening’s dances. Square dancing only is scheduled from 2:30-4:30 p.m., and both will be offered between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Admission is $7 per dancer per session or $12 for both sessions.

