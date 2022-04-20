Best Bets, April 21-27

1 ARTISTIC EXPRESSIONS: Local painter Marion Poett Hoekenga, whose work is on display throughout April in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery, will attend a reception in her honor from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. She will answer questions about her work, which includes watercolors, acrylics and pen and ink drawings. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Admission is free. Visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138 for more information.

(Boulder City Art Guild) This watercolor of Lincoln County, Nevada, is one of several paintings by Marion Poett Hoekenga on display throughout April in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Children and their families are invited to learn more about Lake Mead National Recreation Area, its flora and fauna, and what it takes to protect the national park during Junior Ranger Day from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

2 LOVE OUR PLANET: Friday is Earth Day, a day designated to help protect our planet and its natural resources. The theme for this year is Invest in Our Planet. Learn more about what you can do at https://www.earthday.org.

3 PARK IT: Children and their families are invited to learn more about Lake Mead National Recreation Area, its flora and fauna, water and fire safety, and how to volunteer during Junior Ranger Day activities at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Those who complete several activities will be sworn in as junior rangers and given a badge.

