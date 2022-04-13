Best Bets, April 14-20

1 EASTER HAUNT: See how spooky spring can be during the Easter Egg Haunt, a walk-through event at Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum’s Fright Zone, 1304 Boulder City Parkway. Scheduled from 8-10 p.m. Saturday, organizers promises there will be wicked bunnies and gruesome eggs. Check in at the museum. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance at https://bit.ly/3r29qyn.

(Friends of Nevada Southern Railroad) The Boulder City Bunny Express, presented by the Friends of Nevada Southern Railway, will depart from the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St., at 5 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 15 and 16, 2022.

(Getty Images) An afternoon of jazz music will be presented at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, in the amphitheater at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

1 EASTER HAUNT: See how spooky spring can be during the Easter Egg Haunt, a walk-through event at Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum’s Fright Zone, 1304 Boulder City Parkway. Scheduled from 8-10 p.m. Saturday, organizers promises there will be wicked bunnies and gruesome eggs. Check in at the museum. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance at https://bit.ly/3r29qyn.

2 ALL THAT JAZZ: Head over to the amphitheater at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., for an afternoon jazz concert. The free program is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.

3 HOP ON BOARD: The inaugural Boulder City Bunny Express presented by the Friends of Nevada Southern Railway will depart from the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St., Friday and Saturday for two nightly excursions. Train rides are scheduled at 5 and 7 p.m., with passengers asked to arrive 30 minutes in advance. Each trip includes a story and time at the railyard that includes a barbecue sandwich or hot dog, photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, historic games, railroad history and chance to visit the gift shop. Tickets range from $25-$40 for children 1-11 and $30-$45 for adults, depending on class of service. They are available online only at https://nevadasouthern.com/upcoming-events. The museum also will be hosting a model train show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the museum’s maintenance building across the street from the depot.

