Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Assorted zombies shuffled down Arizona Street on Saturday as part of the fourth annual Zombie Walk. Presented by Boulder Dam Brewing Co. and the Las Vegas Chapter of the Zombie Squad, the event attracted several hundred zombies of all ages. They meandered through the downtown area and even stopped by a wedding in Bicentennial Park. Proceeds from the walk were donated to the Veterans Care Assistance Program.

By HALI BERNSTEIN SAYLOR

BOULDER CITY REVIEW