80°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Community

Summer is a time to be safe

Community Heartbeat By the Boulder City Hospital
June 26, 2025 - 6:48 pm
 

It’s a safe bet that the one thing we all have in common every summer is managing the extreme heat and our body’s reaction to the excessive temperature prevalent in our geographic location.

Our summer brings with it an increase in the risks of dehydration, light-headedness, headache, confusion, reduced sweating and other symptoms which may be indicative of heat stroke. Extreme heat affects all ages and our pets, too! It’s important we take preventive steps to ensure a safe and healthy summer season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines ultraviolet (UV) radiation as a form of non-ionizing radiation emitted by the sun and artificial sources, such as tanning beds. Ultraviolet light can provide a source of Vitamin D, however UV radiation can cause health risks.

• Sunburn is a sign of short-term overexposure.

• Premature aging and skin cancer are side effects of prolonged UV exposure.

• Some oral and topical medicines, such as antibiotics, birth control pills, and benzoyl peroxide products, as well as some cosmetics, may increase skin and eye sensitivity to UV.

• UV exposure increases the risk of potentially blinding eye diseases, wear eye protection.

• Overexposure to UV radiation can lead to serious health issues, including cancer. Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. The two most common types of skin cancer are basal cell cancer and squamous cell cancer. Basal and squamous cells form on the head, face, neck, hands, and arms because these body parts are the most exposed to UV radiation. Most cases of melanoma, the deadliest kind of skin cancer, are caused by exposure to UV radiation.

Did you know?

• Asphalt can reach temperatures 40-60 degrees hotter than the outside temperature

• Concrete gets hotter than most other materials, reaching 175 degrees Fahrenheit on an 80-degree day!

• Those are some serious temperatures for the bottoms of our feet and our pet’s paws.

• When the temperature is 117 degrees outside, the inside of a car reaches 150.5 degrees Fahrenheit within 29 minutes!

• The temp in a car reaches 161 degrees after 90 minutes.

• Leaving children or pets in locked cars can result in severe health issues, including death.

Top Summertime Accidents and Injuries

Accidental Drowning

The Centers for Disease Control reports that drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children between ages 1 and 4. Almost 400 deaths per year are attributed to drowning in a pool or spa, according to the U.S. Consumer Safety Administration. Even more concerning, almost half of all drowning deaths in young children occurred at a private residence. Drownings involving children under the age of 15 increase dramatically around the Fourth of July holiday week.

Heat-Related Illnesses

Over-exposure to our high temperatures can lead to heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Drink plenty of fluids during outdoor activities and sunbathing. Protect yourself with sunscreen that has a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15; wear sunglasses, a hat, and use an umbrella.

Grilling Accidents

About 16,000 people nationwide go to the ER each year due to an accident tied to grilling. Roughly 50% of those accidents are burns caused by fire or contact. One third of the contact burn injuries are children under age 5 who get hurt when they bump, touch, or fall on a grill or hot coals.

Fireworks

On average, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 9,100 fireworks-related injuries were treated in U.S. emergency rooms from mid-June to mid-July.

Car Crashes

Considered one of the deadliest holidays to drive, autoinsurance.org reports an average of 450 fatal crashes during the Fourth of July holiday period in the U.S.

Boating

One third of all boating accidents happen on three holidays: July 4th, Memorial Day and Labor Day. 80% of those who perished in a boating accident were not wearing life jackets.

Avoid overexposure. Take the necessary precautions during our extreme summer months. Stay safe. Stay hydrated. Protect yourselves, loved ones, and pets.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Logan Davis, along with his kids Winter and Maverick, tried their best to catch a fish Saturday ...
Free fishing fun
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Logan Davis, along with his kids Winter and Maverick, tried their best to catch a fish Saturday, along with all the many others who enjoyed the city’s free fishing day at the pond at Veterans Memorial Park.

bcr default image
Ordinance promotes cleanliness, accessibility of public places
By City Manager Ned Thomas

Individuals camping in public spaces has increased dramatically in the past few years across the nation. On May 27 the city of Boulder City joined the cities of Reno, Las Vegas, Henderson, and Sparks, along with Clark, Washoe, and Nye counties in passing a measure to expand the prohibition on camping in public places within city limits. The new ordinance goes into effect on June 19, 2025.

Norm Zelaya on drums.
And all that jazz (in the park)
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

A relatively small but appreciative crowd turned out Saturday evening for Jazz in the Park, sponsored by the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department and the Las Vegas Jazz Society. The evening featured the Marlane Coker Quintet and guest at Bicentennial Park.

bcr default image
Flushing faux pas may lead to clogs, costly repairs
By Norma Vally

When it comes to plumbing clogs, we can definitely apply the adage “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure”…or in this case, a quart of Liquid Plumr.

BCR file photo by Ron Eland Around 75 pieces of art done by Connie Ferraro will be on display, ...
Art exhibition to showcase work of Connie Ferraro
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Connie Ferraro has worn many hats in her life. They have included Broadway dancer, actress, wife of longtime Boulder City Mayor Bob Ferraro and these days, artist.

bcr default image
Year ending on high note at Mitchell Elementary
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

From the first day to the last, it takes a great deal of energy to get through a school year. The students, staff, and families are ceaseless in their efforts to ensure that we have a great year from beginning to end. We are successful because we are supported by our community.

bcr default image
Mental health in an aging population
Community Heartbeat By the Boulder City Hospital

The American Psychiatric Association defines mental illness as health conditions involving changes in emotion, thinking, and behaviors.

bcr default image
Sunflower Breakfast celebrates King’s parent volunteers
By Jason Schrock Marth P. King Principal

Boulder City’s commitment to community was on full display at this year’s annual Sunflower Breakfast, a heartwarming event dedicated to honoring the incredible volunteers who help our school thrive.

bcr default image
Reframing language in mental health
By Boulder City Community Hospital Community Heartbeat

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of.

bcr default image
A busy day at Mitchell Elementary
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

Thursday, April 17, 2025 was an especially magical day at Mitchell Elementary.