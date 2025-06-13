Ordinance promotes cleanliness, accessibility of public places

Individuals camping in public spaces has increased dramatically in the past few years across the nation. On May 27 the city of Boulder City joined the cities of Reno, Las Vegas, Henderson, and Sparks, along with Clark, Washoe, and Nye counties in passing a measure to expand the prohibition on camping in public places within city limits. The new ordinance goes into effect on June 19, 2025.

This ordinance comes after concerted efforts by the city and others to connect individuals experiencing homelessness with available resources in the community. Beginning in February 2023, the City Fire Department teamed up the Boulder City Hospital community liaison to conduct weekly outreach efforts. Over the past two years, they have made over 150 contacts, and over 80 referrals for assistance. Additionally, the Boulder City Police Department has a resource referral list they provide to individuals they encounter, and staff from the City Manager’s Office created postcards, business cards as well as a webpage at www.bcnv.org/help with information on where to obtain basic needs (shelter, food, etc.).

This ordinance does not criminalize homelessness, but it does provide the city with the necessary tools to keep our public spaces clean and accessible while continuing to direct the unhoused toward resources. Public places should be able to be enjoyed by all. The new regulations will make it illegal to camp in any public right-of-way, on trails, in public parks or park facilities, or in any public building. Bus stops, benches, gazebos, playground equipment, and any publicly owned land or parking lots will also be off-limits. Camping is defined as “[t]he erecting of a tent or other shelter of natural or synthetic material, using a sleeping bag or other bedding, parking of a motor vehicle, home or trailer, for temporary occupancy.”

Additionally, the ordinance prohibits laying down, sleeping, or placing personal property in certain areas in public places that would interfere with access as further enumerated in the ordinance. One may still take a nap in the park during park hours, provided that such activity does not obstruct access for others.

The ordinance will also change a long-standing allowance for recreational camping without a permit for up to 48 hours on undeveloped public land. Camping on public land will require a no-fee permit issued by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department for up to 14 consecutive days within a 28-day period (or in conjunction with a special event permit). This process is very similar to state and federal regulations on Nevada’s public land. (Permit applications will be available on the city’s website June 19 at bcnv.org/camping).

The intent of the new ordinance is to minimize the negative impacts of camping in public places, both on public resources and on our environment. Even small encampments may require special clean-up due to the contaminated materials left behind. This new law allows city staff to clean up campsites with 24 hours of notifying the occupant. Any personal property taken during clean-up will be stored for 30 days for the individual to retrieve (so long as it is safe to store).

In Southern Nevada, Clark County receives state and grant funding to provide the resources to properly assist individuals experiencing housing challenges. Finding housing is more than a roof over one’s head; many need wrap-around services and assistance from professionals who can ensure the appropriate level of care. Staff from our Fire and Police departments, Public Works, Community Development, Parks and Recreation, and the City Attorney’s Office continue to work with Emergency Aid, Clark County Social Services and the Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care to assist individuals experiencing homelessness in a way that is safe and sustainable.

Additionally, the Nevada Department of Welfare and Social Services regularly makes a staff member available at the Boulder City Courthouse to help people with employment, housing, and more.

This new ordinance is both practical and compassionate, and I believe that all Boulder City residents will find value in this approach to maintaining the peace and safety of our parks and public spaces. I’m grateful for the efforts of Boulder City staff and partner agencies to act with dignity, kindness, and respect.