57°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Boulder City, NV
Community

Reframing language in mental health

By Boulder City Community Hospital Community Heartbeat
April 24, 2025 - 8:35 pm
 

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of.

It is a medical problem, just like heart disease or diabetes. Mental illnesses are health conditions involving changes in emotion, thinking or behavior (or a combination of these). Mental illnesses are associated with distress and/or problems functioning in social, work or family activities, and they are often accompanied by substance use. It’s critical that we talk about these challenges and that we do so in the right way.

Why changing our thinking, our actions, and our language matters

The terms we use to describe mental illness matter. We have all heard derogatory terms used to describe someone who has a mental illness. Here are a few to jog your memory: Cuckoo, mad as a hatter, screwy, having a screw loose, bananas, loopy, crackers, wacko (whacko), loony, nuts, freak, crazy, weirdo. Can you imagine mocking someone with an illness such as cancer or heart disease? Here’s how we can do better.

Updated language and why it matters:

Prejudice and discrimination: Prejudice refers to thinking, discrimination refers to action - both can be changed. Outdated: “stigma.”

Acceptance: Being aware doesn’t call for action, change in behavior or thinking. Outdated: “awareness.”

Experiencing or living with a mental illness: People who experience mental health conditions can and do live healthy, fulfilling lives. Suffering implies one is unwell, unhappy or can’t recover. Outdated: “suffering from a mental illness.”

Experiences/has been treated for emotional, mental and/or behavioral health challenges: Being diagnosed, experiencing symptoms of or having been treated for a mental illness is a common part of the human experience. The term disturbed perpetuates prejudice and creates a barrier to treatment. Outdated: “emotionally disturbed.”

Person experiencing /living with or diagnosed with a mental illness: Certain language exaggerates mental illness and reinforces prejudice. Always use person-first language. Outdated: Mentally ill person; referring to someone with a diagnosis as schizophrenic, autistic, bipolar, OCD, etc.

Person who experiences substance use challenges: Avoid words that suggest a lack of quality of life for people with substance use concerns. Terms like addict reduce a person’s identity, deny dignity/humanity and imply powerlessness or the inability to recover. Outdated: Drug abuser; alcoholic; addict; substance abuse.

The importance of using person-first language when talking about mental illness and substance use cannot be overstated. This is true for members of the media, support and treatment professionals, family members, friends and the community at large. Person-first language separates the individual from the symptoms they experience - maintaining their identity as people with strengths who have the power to recover. Here are a few examples.

Person-first phrases that promote recovery:

• A person living with a mental health condition vs.

• A person with substance use challenges

• My son was diagnosed with bipolar disorder

• My daughter with schizophrenia

• My neighbor who has autism

• The client I’m treating for depression

• My father who has alcoholism

If you or a loved one is facing mental health struggles, emotional distress, alcohol or drug use concerns, or just need someone to talk to, call, text or chat 988.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
bcr default image
A busy day at Mitchell Elementary
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

Thursday, April 17, 2025 was an especially magical day at Mitchell Elementary.

Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review After the canine presentation, Junior Rangers lined up to get thei ...
Annual Junior Ranger Day goes off as a hit
By Ian Cruz Boulder City Review

Junior Ranger Day is all about “inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards and connecting our community with Lake Mead in a fun, hands-on way,” Park Ranger Max Dotson said.

bcr default image
New tradition starts at King Elementary
By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary

Nearly a decade ago, a longstanding tradition at King Elementary came to an end.

bcr default image
Where passion meets performance
Abby Francis Boulder City High School

BCHS has many performing and fine art programs to meet the needs of our very talented youth in Boulder City.

All that jazz
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Saturday, the Las Vegas Jazz Society and Boulder City Friends of the Library hosted an afternoon of jazz music in the library’s amphitheater. More than 100 people turned out for the free concert.

bcr default image
Mitchell proud to be Leader In Me Lighthouse School
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

It is so great to see our students back in school this week after spring break. As we head into this last quarter of the school year, it is an important time to reflect on the year as we begin planning for next year.

bcr default image
What is occupational therapy?
Community Heartbeat By Boulder City Hospital

Occupational therapists ask, “What matters to you?” instead of “What’s the matter with you?”

Photos by Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review This past weekend, the Boulder City Parks and Recreation ...
All Aboard!

This past weekend, the Boulder City Parks and Recreation gym played host to the Spring Model Train Show. There, hobby enthusiasts bought, sold and displayed their trains.

bcr default image
Shorter SBAC test: A win for students
By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary

Exciting news for our students and community! The Clark County School District (CCSD) will be implementing the shorter version of the SBAC, Nevada’s state assessment for reading, math, science, and writing.