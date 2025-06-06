92°F
Community

And all that jazz (in the park)

Norm Zelaya on drums.
Bill Bailey on bass.
Dan Johnson was the special guest on trumpet.
Marlane Coker on piano and vocals.
Rob Purcell on guitar.
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
June 5, 2025 - 5:03 pm
 

A relatively small but appreciative crowd turned out Saturday evening for Jazz in the Park, sponsored by the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department and the Las Vegas Jazz Society. The evening featured the Marlane Coker Quintet and guest at Bicentennial Park.

