Art exhibition to showcase work of Connie Ferraro

BCR file photo by Ron Eland Around 75 pieces of art done by Connie Ferraro will be on display, with some for sale, during an exhibit June 6-7.

Connie Ferraro has worn many hats in her life. They have included Broadway dancer, actress, wife of longtime Boulder City Mayor Bob Ferraro and these days, artist.

The latter will be on display for the public to see during a free art exhibition set for June 6-7. The event, which is being hosted by the Boulder City History and Arts Foundation, will be held at the Elaine K. Smith Building at 700 Wyoming St. A meet and greet with Ferraro will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 6, followed by a viewing of her artwork on June 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BCHAF President Ray Turner said this exhibition will showcase a diverse range of Ferraro’s lifetime of artwork. Her vibrant and iconic murals, drawings and paintings reflect her deep connection to the region’s history and culture, he said.

Turner explained how the exhibit came into being.

“It all came about while I was visiting with Connie and while we were looking at her artworks, she made a comment that she would love to have an exhibition,” he said. “I asked her if she would consider letting BC History and Arts put one together for her. She said yes. I approached our board, Lynne Jordan, Sue Burger, Blair Davenport, and myself, and they immediately said, let’s do it.”

Turner added, “This is a one-of, we are of course planning more historic art projects in the future but this type of exhibition is really just to give Connie the exhibition she deserves.”

When contacted about the exhibit, Ferraro said, “I feel happy and grateful that they picked me.”

She added that there will be about 45 pieces of her work on display and said it was difficult narrowing down which to show.

“Some will be for sale and some only for enjoyment,” she said. “Some are very dear to me and hard to give up.”

For more information on Ferraro and her work, visit www.burnettferraro.com