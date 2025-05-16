69°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Community

Sunflower Breakfast celebrates King’s parent volunteers

By Jason Schrock Marth P. King Principal
May 15, 2025 - 5:00 pm
 

Boulder City’s commitment to community was on full display at this year’s annual Sunflower Breakfast, a heartwarming event dedicated to honoring the incredible volunteers who help our school thrive.

Now in its fifth year, the celebration saw its largest turnout to date, with over 40 volunteers joining us for a morning of gratitude, recognition, and connection.

The event was generously sponsored by The Coffee Cup, whose donation of breakfast made the occasion even more special. Their support is a shining example of the partnership between local businesses and our schools.

Each volunteer in attendance received a personalized certificate and a sunflower—symbolizing the warmth, positivity, and joy they bring to our school community every day. These small gestures served as a heartfelt thank you to those who selflessly give their time and energy to make a difference.

In addition to recognizing individual volunteers, we were proud to celebrate the work of our Parent Advisory Council (PAC) Executive Committee. These dedicated individuals serve as the driving force behind our parent and volunteer events throughout the year, and their leadership continues to strengthen the connection between our school and families.

The Sunflower Breakfast is more than just a meal—it’s a reflection of the strong, supportive spirit that makes our school community so special. We are grateful to all of our volunteers for helping us grow and shine.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Reframing language in mental health
By Boulder City Community Hospital Community Heartbeat

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of.

bcr default image
A busy day at Mitchell Elementary
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

Thursday, April 17, 2025 was an especially magical day at Mitchell Elementary.

Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review After the canine presentation, Junior Rangers lined up to get thei ...
Annual Junior Ranger Day goes off as a hit
By Ian Cruz Boulder City Review

Junior Ranger Day is all about “inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards and connecting our community with Lake Mead in a fun, hands-on way,” Park Ranger Max Dotson said.

bcr default image
New tradition starts at King Elementary
By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary

Nearly a decade ago, a longstanding tradition at King Elementary came to an end.

bcr default image
Where passion meets performance
Abby Francis Boulder City High School

BCHS has many performing and fine art programs to meet the needs of our very talented youth in Boulder City.

All that jazz
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Saturday, the Las Vegas Jazz Society and Boulder City Friends of the Library hosted an afternoon of jazz music in the library’s amphitheater. More than 100 people turned out for the free concert.

bcr default image
Mitchell proud to be Leader In Me Lighthouse School
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

It is so great to see our students back in school this week after spring break. As we head into this last quarter of the school year, it is an important time to reflect on the year as we begin planning for next year.

bcr default image
What is occupational therapy?
Community Heartbeat By Boulder City Hospital

Occupational therapists ask, “What matters to you?” instead of “What’s the matter with you?”

Photos by Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review This past weekend, the Boulder City Parks and Recreation ...
All Aboard!

This past weekend, the Boulder City Parks and Recreation gym played host to the Spring Model Train Show. There, hobby enthusiasts bought, sold and displayed their trains.