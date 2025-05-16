Sunflower Breakfast celebrates King’s parent volunteers

Boulder City’s commitment to community was on full display at this year’s annual Sunflower Breakfast, a heartwarming event dedicated to honoring the incredible volunteers who help our school thrive.

Now in its fifth year, the celebration saw its largest turnout to date, with over 40 volunteers joining us for a morning of gratitude, recognition, and connection.

The event was generously sponsored by The Coffee Cup, whose donation of breakfast made the occasion even more special. Their support is a shining example of the partnership between local businesses and our schools.

Each volunteer in attendance received a personalized certificate and a sunflower—symbolizing the warmth, positivity, and joy they bring to our school community every day. These small gestures served as a heartfelt thank you to those who selflessly give their time and energy to make a difference.

In addition to recognizing individual volunteers, we were proud to celebrate the work of our Parent Advisory Council (PAC) Executive Committee. These dedicated individuals serve as the driving force behind our parent and volunteer events throughout the year, and their leadership continues to strengthen the connection between our school and families.

The Sunflower Breakfast is more than just a meal—it’s a reflection of the strong, supportive spirit that makes our school community so special. We are grateful to all of our volunteers for helping us grow and shine.