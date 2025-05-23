73°F
Year ending on high note at Mitchell Elementary

By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary
May 22, 2025 - 5:04 pm
 

From the first day to the last, it takes a great deal of energy to get through a school year. The students, staff, and families are ceaseless in their efforts to ensure that we have a great year from beginning to end. We are successful because we are supported by our community.

The Chamber of Commerce supported Mitchell Elementary with a space at the Spring Jamboree. It was so great to see our families in the community and share information about school registration and opportunities to attend Mitchell and the other Boulder City schools through the District’s Change of School Assignment program.

Staff Appreciation Week was over-the-top as always. Our PAC thoroughly decorated the staff lounge, ensuring that everyone had snacks, beverages, breakfast, or lunch. Our community generously supported these efforts as well. We would like to acknowledge and thank Boulder Dam Credit Union, Fox’s Barbecue, Desert Sun Realty, Panda Express and Southwest Diner. Our families made our staff smile each day with the many flowers, treats, and cards.

The good things continued with musical performances last week by first and second grade. Mr. Hallam organized two enjoyable performances for our families to enjoy. We celebrated our students’ scientific learning with our first (in our recollection) Science Fair. Ms. Tucker, our science teacher, created opportunities for all of our Pre-K through grade 2 classes to demonstrate how they learned to answer questions using the scientific method.

This week is the culmination of the outstanding effort of our staff, students, family and community. Our kindergarten students will perform for their families during Kindergarten Graduation at Boulder City High School on Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday evening, we will have a parade around our schools celebrating the promotion of our kindergarten, second-, fifth-, and eighth-grade students. On Friday evening, two kindergarten students will give advice to the graduating seniors at the Boulder City High School football field.

As leaders in a Leader In Me Lighthouse School, we set and work toward goals each year. We call our really important goals Wildly Important Goals or WIGs. Our school-wide WIG is that every student will show growth in reading on the MAPs assessment from the fall to the spring. I am pleased to announce that 97.4% of our students demonstrated growth in reading this school year using that assessment. We will continue to work toward our goal that 100% of our students will grow their reading skills in the 25-26 school year. As always, thank you for partnering with us in the education of our children.

