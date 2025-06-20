Free fishing fun

Logan Davis, along with his kids Winter and Maverick, tried their best to catch a fish Saturday, along with all the many others who enjoyed the city’s free fishing day at the pond at Veterans Memorial Park.

Many of the anglers had their lines in the water while they sat back in the shade. It was nearly 90 degrees by 8 a.m. Saturday.

Various wildlife organizations, as well as the Boulder City Elks, had informational booths at the free fish day.

Franklyn McArthur was very proud of his catch, which his father promptly returned to the pond because of its size.

By 8 a.m. there were nearly 100 anglers at the pond to take part in the city's free fish day.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review