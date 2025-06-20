95°F
Free fishing fun

Logan Davis, along with his kids Winter and Maverick, tried their best to catch a fish Saturday ...
Logan Davis, along with his kids Winter and Maverick, tried their best to catch a fish Saturday, along with all the many others who enjoyed the city's free fishing day at the pond at Veterans Memorial Park.
By 8 a.m. there were nearly 100 anglers at the pond to take part in the city's free fish day.
By 8 a.m. there were nearly 100 anglers at the pond to take part in the city's free fish day.
Franklyn McArthur was very proud of his catch, which his father promptly returned to the pond b ...
Franklyn McArthur was very proud of his catch, which his father promptly returned to the pond because of its size.
Various wildlife organizations, as well as the Boulder City Elks, had informational booths at t ...
Various wildlife organizations, as well as the Boulder City Elks, had informational booths at the free fish day.
Many of the anglers had their lines in the water while they sat back in the shade. It was nearl ...
Many of the anglers had their lines in the water while they sat back in the shade. It was nearly 90 degrees by 8 a.m. Saturday.
Ordinance promotes cleanliness, accessibility of public places
Norm Zelaya on drums.
And all that jazz (in the park)
Flushing faux pas may lead to clogs, costly repairs
BCR file photo by Ron Eland Around 75 pieces of art done by Connie Ferraro will be on display, ...
Art exhibition to showcase work of Connie Ferraro
June 19, 2025 - 5:00 pm
 

Ordinance promotes cleanliness, accessibility of public places
By City Manager Ned Thomas

Individuals camping in public spaces has increased dramatically in the past few years across the nation. On May 27 the city of Boulder City joined the cities of Reno, Las Vegas, Henderson, and Sparks, along with Clark, Washoe, and Nye counties in passing a measure to expand the prohibition on camping in public places within city limits. The new ordinance goes into effect on June 19, 2025.

Norm Zelaya on drums.
And all that jazz (in the park)
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

A relatively small but appreciative crowd turned out Saturday evening for Jazz in the Park, sponsored by the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department and the Las Vegas Jazz Society. The evening featured the Marlane Coker Quintet and guest at Bicentennial Park.

Flushing faux pas may lead to clogs, costly repairs
By Norma Vally

When it comes to plumbing clogs, we can definitely apply the adage “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure”…or in this case, a quart of Liquid Plumr.

Art exhibition to showcase work of Connie Ferraro
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Connie Ferraro has worn many hats in her life. They have included Broadway dancer, actress, wife of longtime Boulder City Mayor Bob Ferraro and these days, artist.

Year ending on high note at Mitchell Elementary
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

From the first day to the last, it takes a great deal of energy to get through a school year. The students, staff, and families are ceaseless in their efforts to ensure that we have a great year from beginning to end. We are successful because we are supported by our community.

Mental health in an aging population
Community Heartbeat By the Boulder City Hospital

The American Psychiatric Association defines mental illness as health conditions involving changes in emotion, thinking, and behaviors.

Sunflower Breakfast celebrates King’s parent volunteers
By Jason Schrock Marth P. King Principal

Boulder City’s commitment to community was on full display at this year’s annual Sunflower Breakfast, a heartwarming event dedicated to honoring the incredible volunteers who help our school thrive.

Reframing language in mental health
By Boulder City Community Hospital Community Heartbeat

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of.

A busy day at Mitchell Elementary
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

Thursday, April 17, 2025 was an especially magical day at Mitchell Elementary.

Annual Junior Ranger Day goes off as a hit
By Ian Cruz Boulder City Review

Junior Ranger Day is all about “inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards and connecting our community with Lake Mead in a fun, hands-on way,” Park Ranger Max Dotson said.