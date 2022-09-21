93°F
Community

Würst Festival brings food, fun downtown

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
September 21, 2022 - 4:07 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) Dale Ryan, a member of the Rotary Club of Boulder City, and Amy Carvalho, past president of Boulder City Sunrise Rotary, grilled bratwurst at the 2021 Wurst Festival. The 26th annual event will held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in Bicentenntial and Wilbur Square parks.

Members of Boulder City Sunrise Rotary invite the community to join them for a day of food, fun and festivities at the 26th annual Würst Festival on Saturday in Bicentennial and Wilbur Square parks.

Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Würst Festival is highlighted by silent and live auctions, beer garden, entertainment and the Würst Dam Car Show, hosted by the Boulder City Cruisin’ Association.

Eddie Garcia, president of the club, said those attending will see a few differences from previous festivals, among them an antique show and local nonprofit showcase.

He said they have been working with the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce to coordinate the antique show, which will feature several dealers.

They hope the additions will bring participants some more exposure in the community while giving those attending something new to enjoy, he said.

Garcia said this year’s live auction will feature some “great items” including a Mercedes convertible. Vehicles, vacation packages and tickets to sporting events have been auctioned in the past. It also is known for the antics of the auctioneers.

Garcia also touted this year’s menu, which will feature authentic German mustard and buns along with the traditional bratwurst.

“It’s a great time every year with fellowship for everyone, tons of support from volunteers — from members of our sister Boulder City Rotary Club to high school kids … who carry things to cars and keep things clean. It means the world to us and, more importantly, everyone has a good time.”

The festival is the club’s major fundraiser and is used to pay for the all-night drug- and alcohol-free party it hosts for graduating seniors at Boulder City High School.

“Rewarding these graduates is what Würst Fest is all about,” he said, adding that, “they look forward to it every year.”

The graduation celebration includes food, entertainment, T-shirts for the graduates, a special activity and cash giveaway. Garcia said they conclude the celebration in the early morning by giving away cash awards ranging from $50 to $5,000. He said the club spends an average of $30,000 a year on the celebration.

Additionally, Sunrise Rotary uses funds raised at Würst Festival to support a variety of community projects, organizations and activities.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

