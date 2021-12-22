54°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Woodcarver spreads holiday cheer with decorated thread spools

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
December 22, 2021 - 3:37 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Paul Stoutenborough of Boulder City gives Salome Ja ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Paul Stoutenborough of Boulder City gives Salome Jarvis, activities director at Boulder City Hospital’s long-term care facility, bags filled with old wooden thread spools with Christmas trees and hearts carved and painted on them and “wrapped in a prayer” for residents.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Paul Stoutenborough of Boulder City holds one of th ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Paul Stoutenborough of Boulder City holds one of the approximately 200 old wooden thread spools he carved and painted Christmas trees and hearts on.

For most of his life, Paul Stoutenborough has put the needs of others first. So when the longtime woodcarver and former carpenter ran across some old wooden thread spools at a garage sale, he knew exactly what he wanted to do with them.

He carved outlines of Christmas trees and hearts on them, painted them and then brought them to Boulder City Hospital for its long-term care residents and to Quail Ridge Manor.

“Each one is wrapped in a prayer for happiness and wellness,” he said.

Salome Jarvis, activities director for the hospital, said the small gifts will be appreciated by the residents.

Since the beginning of COVID, she has not been able to bring in volunteers or take the residents on field trips so anything the community has done to remember them has been extremely helpful, she said.

“The community and hospital has made Christmas amazing for the patients,” Jarvis said.

Stoutenborough said he found the old thread spools about a year ago and knew immediately what he wanted to do with them. In all, he carved and painted about 200 spools, spending about 10 minutes on each.

Previously, Stoutenborough carved Christmas trees for residents of assisted living homes.

In addition to sending some holiday cheer to local senior citizens, he is a member of the Community Club of Boulder City and helped build more than 30 homes for Habitat for Humanity.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Taylor Lomax, left, and Lily Corona participate in t ...
Evergreen Reminder
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Henry Bleck, 6, won first place in the 4-7 age divi ...
Contest yields colorful entries
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City continues to have some colorful characters — or rather characters who like to color.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This home in the 700 block of Darlene Way is ringing ...
Boulder’s Best: Lights to Brighten Your Holidays
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

This home in the 700 block of Darlene Way is ringing in the Christmas holiday with multicolored lights all over the yard and special decorations on the garage door. For additional photos, visit www.bouldercityreview.com.

Society assists military widows
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Elected officials or their representatives can be found attending many of the meetings and gatherings of veterans throughout Nevada. But when they attend a gathering not of actual veterans, but of individuals who were once related to veterans, you might wonder what it’s all about. And what it is all about is an organization made up of widows of those who served: the Society of Military Widows. It’s an important group.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This home at 759 Fairway Drive has it all when it com ...
Boulder’s Best: Spirit of the Season
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

This home at 759 Fairway Drive has it all when it comes to Christmas decorations: lights, music, Santa Claus, snowmen and more.

Erin Jones Boulder City resident Erin Jones is hosting a dinner on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, for ...
Woman gives Christmas dinner to community
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Rather than spending money on presents this holiday season, a Boulder City woman is hosting a dinner for those who have nowhere to go on Christmas Day.

Dave Maxwell
Pioneers welcomed Christmas with dance
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Country folk enjoy dancing. Maybe not ballroom dancing, but good ol’ fashion square dancing, folk dancing, etc., with a fiddle, accordion and a caller. They have for a long time. Maybe some line dancing, too, now and then. Dancing is part of the human makeup, with some of us being far better at it than others. Raise your hand where you fit in.

 
Seen on Scene: At the Holiday Celebrations
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Jingle Cat dances to some Christmas music before the community Christmas tree at Frank Crowe Park is lit Friday.

(Norma Vally) To ensure your Christmas tree stays green with firm branches throughout the holid ...
Hydrating, recycling keeps Christmas tree ‘green’ through New Year’s
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Keeping a natural Christmas tree alive and well through New Year’s should rank high on your holiday to-do list. The aesthetic of a robust tree speaks for itself, but more so, a dried-out tree can become a fire hazard.

(Bob Morris) The worst growing conditions for a cycad are unimproved soil, covered in rock and ...
Soil moisture sensors not always accurate
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. You recently gave me some advice on planting a crepe myrtle tree. I dug the planting hole as deep as the container and five times wider, but I didn’t do a water percolation test to make sure the planting hole drained water. I backfilled the hole with a 50/50 mix of the existing dirt plus a rich Viragrow compost. However, a soil sensor constantly registered a “10” (very wet) even for weeks after a single watering.