Woodcarver spreads holiday cheer with decorated thread spools

For most of his life, Paul Stoutenborough has put the needs of others first. So when the longtime woodcarver and former carpenter ran across some old wooden thread spools at a garage sale, he knew exactly what he wanted to do with them.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Paul Stoutenborough of Boulder City gives Salome Jarvis, activities director at Boulder City Hospital’s long-term care facility, bags filled with old wooden thread spools with Christmas trees and hearts carved and painted on them and “wrapped in a prayer” for residents.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Paul Stoutenborough of Boulder City holds one of the approximately 200 old wooden thread spools he carved and painted Christmas trees and hearts on.

He carved outlines of Christmas trees and hearts on them, painted them and then brought them to Boulder City Hospital for its long-term care residents and to Quail Ridge Manor.

“Each one is wrapped in a prayer for happiness and wellness,” he said.

Salome Jarvis, activities director for the hospital, said the small gifts will be appreciated by the residents.

Since the beginning of COVID, she has not been able to bring in volunteers or take the residents on field trips so anything the community has done to remember them has been extremely helpful, she said.

“The community and hospital has made Christmas amazing for the patients,” Jarvis said.

Stoutenborough said he found the old thread spools about a year ago and knew immediately what he wanted to do with them. In all, he carved and painted about 200 spools, spending about 10 minutes on each.

Previously, Stoutenborough carved Christmas trees for residents of assisted living homes.

In addition to sending some holiday cheer to local senior citizens, he is a member of the Community Club of Boulder City and helped build more than 30 homes for Habitat for Humanity.

