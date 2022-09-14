90°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Weather, location affects fruit production

By Bob Morris Gardening
September 14, 2022 - 3:44 pm
 
(Photo courtesy of Bob Morris) This fig tree has a “briba” or early crop along wi ...
(Photo courtesy of Bob Morris) This fig tree has a “briba” or early crop along with new fruit from the main or late crop.
(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) This Flordaprince peach tree is 3 years old. The variety flowers an ...
(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) This Flordaprince peach tree is 3 years old. The variety flowers and fruits early in the growing season. When planted in a warm location and protected from the wind, it produces fruit in early June.
(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) The little leaf cordia (Cordia parvifolia), planted on East Flaming ...
(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) The little leaf cordia (Cordia parvifolia), planted on East Flamingo in Las Vegas, can withstand cold temperatures as low as 20 F.
(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) This sesame, planted between fruit trees, is a good example of inte ...
(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) This sesame, planted between fruit trees, is a good example of intercropping.

Q. I have a Washington navel orange and Flordaprince peach tree planted this spring that a local nursery claimed was eight to 10 years old. The peach tree produced lots of small fruit. The orange tree produced tons of flowers but fruit that dropped from it after it flowered. The trees don’t look so good now. Your opinion please?

A. It sounds like many issues may be involved. Pictures would have helped. As it stands right now there is not much you can do. Some years you will get a good harvest and other years you won’t. That is the nature of the varieties and location in the landscape you selected. Much of your future harvest depends on the weather, fruit tree location and the microclimate of your landscape. That’s the Mojave Desert for you.

Some of these suggestions may work in the future.

Next time select smaller trees with low branching. If there are production issues, then they can be ironed out early. It is important to shade the trunk as quickly as possible when growing fruit trees of any type in the desert. Shading the trunk can be done with its own growth, paint or using a trunk protector.

It’s easier to remove branches that you don’t want than to wish you had them. Our hot desert sun can be very brutal. I am leaning more and more toward leaving the lower branches (below the knee) on fruit trees as long as possible rather than removing them at planting time.

Consider different varieties of fruit trees. Both varieties may not be a wise choice for different reasons. Flordaprince peach is an early producing variety that also flowers very early, about mid-February in our climate. Selecting a variety of peach that produces flowers later gives you a more reliable harvest in our climate due to spring freezes.

Selecting a more cold-tolerant orange type (such as a clementine, aka tangerine) is sometimes a better idea. Selecting a fruit tree that gives you improved tolerance to freezing winter temperatures may be a better idea in the long run than a Washington navel orange, which doesn’t. Selection of a cold-tolerant variety does not help provide a consistent fruit load every year but may help its future survival.

Q. I have a Texas olive tree that may or may not have survived this past winter. We have had the tree for several years now and it has always bloomed and grown. I don’t have any new leaves or blooms except the suckers on the bottom. All our other trees, like our sumac, palo verde and fruit trees are doing fine. But not this one. Is there anything I can do at this point beyond just watching it?

A. That particular tree, Cordia boisieri, is native to the southwest Chihuahuan desert and survives to a winter temperature of about 25 F, around the same winter temperature as Meyer lemon. Because it’s from our desert Southwest it is considered xeric in its water use. Lot of good that does you if it is winter killed or severely damaged.

A better choice might have been another xeric tree from that area such as little leaf cordia, Cordia parvifolia, which seems to survive to a slightly lower winter temperature. I suggest in the future permanent trees in your landscape should have a minimum winter temperature of 20 F.

Suckering from the base is a good indicator it died to the ground, or the trunk was severely damaged. You do not need to replace the tree unless it looks horrible. It is grown on its own roots. Let one or more of the suckers replace what died. Suckers grow very quickly if the roots were not damaged.

If you decide you want to keep it, water deeply and infrequently and fertilize it in the spring. Two handfuls of tree and shrub fertilizer about 2 feet from the tree each year will be enough. Wet the soil, create a slit in the soil with a shovel about 6 to 8 inches deep, drop the fertilizer into the slit, step on it to shut it and water it in. Xeric trees grow rapidly with water applied to them like mesic trees. You will have to search to find this tree at local nurseries.

Q. I planted various fig trees that were very good producers in Southern California — Los Angeles County to be exact. Here they have been planted for over 10 years and I have yet to pick and eat any fruit from any of the trees. The problem that I am experiencing is fruit dropoff. The figs grow to (the size of) a fifty-cent piece and then they drop off.

A. At the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension orchard and elsewhere I grew nearly 12 varieties of figs, and all have done very well. Figs are what I call an “oasis” fruit tree. They handle the heat, do well and produce fruit if water is available.

However, this is the desert. Our desert has two major problems when growing fruit trees like figs: soil improvement and water. Figs produce basically two crops of fruit. These are classed as the “briba” and “main” crops. The briba crop is the earliest because it produces figs on last year’s growth. This is also the crop that fails each year if there is a late spring freeze.

But figs also produce a second crop later in the year called the main crop. This main crop of fruit starts growing late enough in the season that freezing weather has gone. It begins to produce figs early in the season when it starts getting hot. It gets hotter so the tree needs more water to produce its figs. It is confusing because the tree shows no signs it needs water and the leaves look fine. But the figs drop off because the tree needs water.

Those are the keys to successful fig production. Give it a productive soil and apply a 2-3-inch layer of surface mulch. Water it more often in the early summer even though the tree doesn’t look like it needs it.

Q. I planted asparagus at the base of my fruit trees. I can send you pictures if you want.

A. Asparagus is a good thing to interplant with fruit trees, but it should be planted between the fruit trees, not at their base. They have similar watering needs, and their frequency of watering is very similar. That’s important.

There are three things to concern yourself when planting at the base of fruit trees: increasing the amount of water needed, height interference with lower fruit tree branches, and a decrease in light for the asparagus growing under the tree’s canopy. That decrease in light directly affects asparagus production.

Now onto where it should be planted. Plant intercrops between fruit trees rather than around their base. If you do, they will get an increase in the amount of light they receive, and they can grow as tall as they like without interference from lower tree branches. Intercropping like this works well with melons, squash, perennial herbs, perennial fruit and artichokes.

Unless you are using drip tubing you will have to add emitters if grown between trees. Drip tubing (built-in drip emitters) allows the roots of trees to “follow” the water and provides a wet soil for interplanting until the trees start to shade the area.

Q. I bought a house with a palm tree in the backyard. Last year, I noticed little black berries on the ground. This year there are more of them. They start out green and turn black. They are all over the ground. Are they poisonous to pets?

A. These black berries, or palm fruit, are not poisonous to pets to my knowledge. That is not true of tropical or interior palms such as you might find in Florida or grown as houseplants. They can be messy when grown in a landscape or near a pool. They can create a weed problem in the mid to late spring when the seeds germinate.

To remove palm seedlings by hand, wet the soil and in a few hours pull them from the soil when they are about 12 to 18 inches tall.

Bob Morris is a horticulture expert and professor emeritus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Visit his blog at xtremehorticulture.blogspot.com. Send questions to Extremehort@aol.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Photo courtesy Susan Mitchell) Lila Stankovic, 11, is the third generation of the Mitchell-Sta ...
Family tradition highlights importance of Constitution
By Boulder City Review

For more than 10 years, the Mitchell-Stankovic family has created a display at the Boulder City Library to commemorate Constitution Week, which will be observed Sept. 17-23.

Dave Maxwell
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Mines spurred trains’ construction
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Mining was the main reason Nevada was developed as a state, what with the very rich Comstock Lode at Virginia City and numerous other communities and camps such as Delamar and Pioche. Mining was equally important in California as well and had been since the gold rush there of 1849.

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) Fly sticks can help trap the insects, which seem to be plentiful t ...
Monsoon season creates perfect conditions for flies
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Anyone watching HBO’s sci-fi series “Westworld” must be particularly creeped out by our current fly infestation, especially since the show filmed on location at Hoover Dam and Black Canyon this year. For folks not hip to this dystopian neo-Western, flies represent, well, pretty much the end of mankind as we know it.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City Chautauqua) Nancy Hasty will portray Jackie Cochran at 1 p.m. Sept ...
Aviation heroes land at Chautauqua
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City Chautauqua will be soaring to new heights and “Pushing the Envelope” when it returns later this month for performances at the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Trunk or Treat will return to an in-person event this year aft ...
Many work on your be-fun-half
By Jill Rowland-Lagan The Business of Tourism

With nice weather right around the corner, many nonprofit organizations are busy planning their fundraising events to help fund their annual programming. These events are dual-purpose. First, they provide needed revenue to the organization so they can continue to do great works for us in Boulder City, therefore adding to our quality of life. Second, special events draw guests from around Southern Nevada into our community and provide needed revenue to the businesses in our community. When the business core is healthy, we see benefits citywide.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Boulder City artist Connie Burnett Ferraro painted a mural at ...
Mural brightens King’s walls, tells city’s history
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The halls of King Elementary School are now a lot more colorful as a new mural welcomes students and visitors through the office entrance. Done by Boulder City local artist Connie Burnett Ferraro, this mural shows the history of the community and Southern Nevada in general. Things such as the Hoover Dam, bighorn sheep and a TWA plane (which Ferraro says is her favorite) are all present.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Contestants and staff have a laugh at the high or low dice ro ...
Seniors show their competitive spirit
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The Olympics were in town Friday, Aug. 19, as the Senior Center of Boulder City hosted a unique competition. Seniors and staff competed in a collection of activities that ranged from archery to basketball.

Black veterans in silver state win gold medals
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

America’s Black veterans have often been in the forefront of military history, although they have not always been given credit for their contributions. Nevada is home to many such individuals. Among other accolades, they can be described as thinkers, creatives, activists, doers, artists, historians and community leaders. There’s too many and too much to mention here.

(Photo courtesy Panariso family) Abigail Panariso of Boulder City was recently named the Vetera ...
Scout honored by VFW
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Through the eyes and experiences of our nation’s veterans, Abigail Panariso of Boulder City has learned what it means to be an American and feel that patriotic spirit.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Donna Raney shows off one of the displays filled wi ...
Seen on Scene: At St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church’s 90th Anniversary
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Donna Raney shows off one of the displays filled with historical photos of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church during its 90th anniversary celebration Saturday. Visit www.bouldercityreview.com for more photos.