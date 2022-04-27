81°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Veterans museum would be good addition to city

By Chuck N. Baker Boulder City Review
April 27, 2022 - 4:56 pm
 

Several weeks ago a headline in this newspaper read, “City seeks help for ways to spend funds.” For some folks, this would be a humorous headline. After all, a government agency seeking advice on how to spend taxpayer money? The funds have been allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act and their actual purpose is to help the city recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The city seeks to gain input from residents and has even placed a small item in its utility mailer seeking spending ideas.

Separate from that bit of civic action, the Department of Veterans Services recently held symposiums in Las Vegas and in Northern Nevada. Since the state Legislature is scheduled to convene in 2023, the department was seeking ideas and issues to take under consideration to present to our elected officials so that they might pass veterans’ bills into law. Many ideas were presented and at the end of each session they were voted on. Some issues received a host of nays and many others received a host of yeas.

At one point I stepped up to the microphone in Las Vegas and presented my idea. I would like to see the formation of a Nevada Museum of Military and Veterans History. I suggested that the state hire an individual to begin the process of seeking grants and other sources of funding to lease or build a facility (or purchase an existing one) to house such a museum. That person would also begin collecting material for future exhibits.

As many readers know, our state motto is Battle Born, a Civil War homage to our agreeing to join the union as an anti-slave state. Nevada residents took part in World War I and World War II and Korea and Vietnam and the Middle East wars. We’re home to Nellis Air Force Base. The Silver State also is home to the Hawthorne Army Depot and Carson City is home to the Nevada Army and Air National Guard.

There are many other locations throughout the state that are directly or partially related to Nevada’s military history, and there are dozens of military and veteran highway markers, memorials and displays of our involvement in both combat and peacetime military events.

Across the nation, museums honoring military history seem to be proliferating, and existing ones expanding. A Medal of Honor museum is being planned in Texas, a National Vietnam War Museum is being planned, a memorial garden and warriors’ plaza is being developed at the National Museum of the U.S. Army in Virginia, the National World War II Museum is expanding in New Orleans, and even overseas U.S. military sacrifices are on display at the American Air Museum in Britain.

A Nevada museum could conceivably be located almost anywhere in the state. I’m sure that Reno would toss its hat in the ring, Henderson might want to give it a try and, of course, Las Vegas would be front and center. Done correctly and promoted as a positive tourist attraction, it would draw individuals from around the nation and the world.

I almost forget to mention that Boulder City might welcome such an attraction. We’re a strong veterans’ town, after all. So I’m making a pitch to the city fathers to meet with the proper state and county authorities to begin exploring the possibility of developing a Nevada Museum of Military and Veterans History right here in Boulder City. Since the city is asking for financial ideas, I suggest they use some of the Rescue Plan funds as seed money to get the ball rolling. I’m running it up the flagpole. Let’s see if they’ll salute.

Chuck N. Baker is an award-winning journalist and a Vietnam War Purple Heart veteran. He can be heard at 8:30 a.m. each Sunday on KKVV-AM hosting “That’s America to Me” and occasionally on KUNV-FM hosting “America’s Veterans, Today and Tomorrow.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Members of Beta Sigma Phi sorority recognized Cokie ...
Sorority recognizes women’s achievements
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Members from three chapters of Beta Sigma Phi sorority in Boulder City gathered Monday, April 25, night to celebrate Founder’s Day. The celebration also included honoring Cokie Booth as the Community Lady of the Year, Julie Boyster as the Sorority Lady of the Year and Krishun Stanton, who was recognized for 25 years of membership through the silver circle ritual.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The 2022 Spring Jamboree will take place from 8:45 ...
Spring celebrated at annual Jamboree
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s annual Spring Jamboree is back next weekend, bringing with it many activities for residents and visitors.

(Bob Morris) The internal rot of dead wood can be seen on thie African sumac.
Pepper trees drop leaves year-round
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I have a California pepper tree near my pool that’s constantly dropping leaves into it. I am wondering if I can lower its height so it will drop fewer leaves and stems. Anything else I should think about?

Christa May Garrett Junior High School teacher Christa May was recently named the Nevada Associ ...
May’s passion for job recognized
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A Garrett Junior High School teacher’s passion for her students was recently recognized when she was named the Nevada Association of School Councils’ Middle School Advisor of the Year.

(Getty Images) Bactrian camels, such this one seen in the countryside near Issyk Kul Lake in Ky ...
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Camels hauled salt to Austin’s mills
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

The mining town of Austin, Nevada, didn’t really get firmly established until the early 1860s, on lots laid out by a man selling some of them for $10,000 each and getting his price, too.

(Kathy Whitman) Boulder City Interfaith Lay Council will present its annual Easter sunrise serv ...
Easter sunrise service Sunday
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Area residents will gather to observe the rising of Jesus Christ from the crucifix by watching the sun rise during a service Easter morning.

(Norma Vally) Boulder City is working to upgrade its electrical system, ensuring that it has an ...
City works to increase power reliability
By Norma Vally Boulder City Review

Last month there were two quick and unexpected outages in my “alphabet street” house, around 10 a.m., then around 3 a.m. I happened to be home and awake for both, although if I weren’t, the blinking digital clocks would have been telltale.

(Bob Morris) The seed pods on a Texas mountain laurel can be removed to help trigger the produc ...
Poor drainage likely cause of rotting cacti limbs
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I have two Argentine giant cactus bought from a big box store last summer. I planted them in the garden soil after I amended it with sand, pumice and vermiculite to improve drainage. Recently, I saw them with the tell-tale darkening associated with root rot. When the plants were new from the nursery, all branches were firmly set in the pot and upright. Is it usual for the limbs to feel flimsy? Or, are the remaining limbs soon to rot and bend as well.