Community

Taking a look at diabetes

By the Boulder City Hospital
November 28, 2024 - 5:00 pm
 

Did you know that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises people with diabetes to get a flu vaccination to prevent flu and serious flu complications and recommends people with diabetes who have flu infection or suspect flu infection be promptly treated with antiviral treatment.

Additionally, people with diabetes should avoid the nasal spray flu vaccine and opt for an injectable vaccine.

People with diabetes, even if well-managed, are at a higher risk of developing serious flu complications including pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus infections, and ear infections.

An estimated 30% of adults with diabetes are expected to be hospitalized with flu.

The flu may raise blood sugar levels which can make it more difficult to manage.

The CDC provides sick day guidelines for people with diabetes here: https://bit.ly/3NYP588.

CDC Recommends Pneumococcal Vaccinations

■ Having flu increases your risk of getting pneumococcal disease.

■ Pneumococcal pneumonia is an example of a serious flu-related complication that can cause death.

■ People with diabetes should be up to date with pneumococcal vaccination. This vaccination helps protect against pneumococcal pneumonia and other serious infections.

■ You can get the pneumococcal vaccine your provider recommends when you get a flu vaccine.

■ Pneumococcal vaccination should be part of a diabetes management plan. Talk to your healthcare provider to find out which pneumococcal vaccines are recommended for you.

How to Spot the Signs: Are You at Risk?

Diabetes often develops slowly, and sometimes people don’t notice the warning signs until it’s more advanced. Knowing what to look for can make a huge difference in catching it early and acting before it causes long-term issues.

Symptoms of diabetes include, but are not limited to, excessive thirst, weight loss, urinate several times a day, often at night, increased appetite, blurry vision, tiredness, dry skin, numbness or tingling of hands or feet, slow wound healing, and frequent infections.

High blood sugar may cause added symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fruity odor on the breath, confusion, disorientation, drowsiness, and coma.

Risk factors for diabetes-related complications include smoking, overweight and obesity, physical inactivity, increased and high A1C, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

Now it’s time to manage your ABCs (A1C, blood pressure, cholesterol, and stop smoking) which can help prevent serious complications.

Speak with your healthcare provider so that you can make informed decisions about managing your diabetes care.

