Superhero Saturday debuts at library

This Saturday, April 28, the community will be invaded by superheros as Boulder City Library hosts its first Superhero Saturday and Comic Book Fair, a free activity for people of all ages.

“The library decided to do Superhero Saturday after seeing how other libraries have been able to engage library users through similar programs, and we felt that there was a need in the community for this type of event,” said Jessie Jones, head of youth services for the library.’

It takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 701 Adams Blvd.

“The event will include a Padawan academy, lightsaber duel, teen panel discussing Marvel vs. DC, a session on cosplay, a session on writing stories for print vs. for film, vendors, a food truck, a silent auction, artists and more,” Jones said.

In the “Star Wars” universe, a Padawan is a Jedi in training.

There also will be superhero-themed crafts and story times as well as appearances by the Las Vegas Cosplayers and the Neon City Garrison of the 501st Legion, a group that keeps “Star Wars” alive by appearing in costume as characters from the movies and stories.

In addition, local artists and vendors will have items such as art, comic books and toys for sale. There will also be a silent auction to benefit the Friends of the Boulder City Library and raffle tickets for door prizes.

“I hope attendees will gain a sense of belonging at the library,” Jones said. “We want them to see that the library is a space for them, even if they don’t enjoy traditional novels. Everyone belongs at the library and the library belongs to everyone.”

The library is encouraging attendees to come dressed as their favorite superhero or “Star Wars” character, but no weapons are allowed.

BC Dam Tacos and Burgers will be there with food available for purchase.

