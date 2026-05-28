Barbecue at its Best

Vehicles of all ages filled the park both days of the festival.

Rich Garibay, of the Las Vegas-based Green Eyez BBQ, checks some chicken he was ready to serve to attendees.

Always popular is the frozen T-shirt contest in which kids have to unfold a frozen shirt and the first to put it on wins.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Over the weekend, the Rotary Club of Boulder City held its annual Best Dam Barbecue, which drew thousands of people. The event featured both a car and motorcycle show, music from Mike Pacini, dozens of vendors, and the star of the show, barbecue. In addition, vehicles of all ages filled the park both days of the festival.

Vehicles of all ages filled the park both days of the festival.

Always popular is the frozen T-shirt contest in which kids have to unfold a frozen shirt and the first to put it on wins.

Rich Garibay, of the Las Vegas-based Green Eyez BBQ, checks some chicken he was ready to serve to attendees.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Over the weekend, the Rotary Club of Boulder City held its annual Best Dam Barbecue, which drew thousands of people. The event featured both a car and motorcycle show, music from Mike Pacini, dozens of vendors, and the star of the show, barbecue. In addition, vehicles of all ages filled the park both days of the festival.