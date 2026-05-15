Grace Christian Academy set to close after 26 years

For a little more than a quarter century, Grace Christian Academy has offered an alternative to elementary education in Boulder City. But as of the end of this month, its doors will be closed.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Grace Christian Academy is set to close May 22. The school has been serving Boulder City for 26 years.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file Adaley Bishop focuses on her classwork last year when Grace Christian Academy was featured in the Review during its 25th anniversary.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review It was announced recently that Grace Christian Academy will be closing for good at the end of this month. The private school has been serving the community for 26 years.

For a little more than a quarter century, Grace Christian Academy has offered an alternative to elementary education in Boulder City. But as of the end of this month, its doors will be closed.

Parents and staff were told April 28 that due to a lack of funding, the school would be closing May 22. The tiny, private school, tucked away behind Grace Community Church and two doors down from Boulder Bowl, opened in 2000.

Even though enrollment did increase to 30 students this year, compared to 24 last year, Steve Tomlinson, senior pastor of Grace Community Church, said the writing was on the wall.

“The decision to close the school took place within the last few weeks but the viability of the school has been a challenge for many years,” he told the Review late last week. “It is really not about how many students. Thirty-five would be better than 30 but the reality is that ongoing viability would necessitate higher tuition, better-paid teachers and having a principal. No one was leaving for any negative reason outside of life changes and financial realities.”

Tomlinson said the immediate reason is the lack of a principal for fall 2026 and teachers moving on. This includes current Principal Janeen Throckmorton, who announced her decision in February that she’d be leaving the school this month.

“Enrollment has actually increased but salaries are not competitive and teacher retainment has been an ongoing challenge,” Tomlinson said. “We have one of the lowest tuition fees in Southern Nevada but that also limits our ability to pay our faculty appropriately.”

One parent, Nicole Mann, said they are all saddened by the board’s decision to close Grace Christian Academy.

“They gave no inclination of the dire situation that the school was in and no ability to fight to keep it open,” she said. “We were blessed to have our son in a faith-based environment with the kindest teachers. The closure of this school is such a loss for the community of Boulder City.”

Tomlinson said he realizes the timing of notifying staff and parents was not well received by some.

“I am not sure there is ever an ideal time for an announcement like this,” he said. “There are also many reasons for the timing, such as, can we get alternative sources of funding? After those reasonable options were evaluated, the school board made the decision and informed the church, the parents, and then the community.

“It is a difficult decision. The kids and teachers are all precious to us but we are already dreaming of future possibilities that will bless our church and community.”

Board members weigh in

Casie Dunbar, both a board member and parent, said one of the things that drew her family to GCA was the small class size, which allows the teachers to work closer with the students, while getting to know them on an individual basis.

“My son Karter (who goes by Kk) has gone to this school for five years. He started when he was 3 years old and it has been the biggest blessing for our family,” she said. “For him to start his day with worship, learn the core learning curriculum, and then end the day with a Bible study has been truly amazing.

“We love GCA and are heartbroken that it is closing. My goal was always to try to have the school continue to grow, until one day Kk and the others could graduate from this school.”

Fellow parent and board member Laurel Blodgett added, “As a parent of two kids that have attended Grace for the last three years, we will miss it very much. We are heartbroken to see it close. We love our little school and our teachers.”

Yet another board member, Dr. Barbara Murphey-Framke, said the decision was a very difficult one to make but funding has been a major problem for a while.

“This is a loss for Boulder City as we no longer have a private Christian school in our town other than early education such as Little Lambs and the Christian Center,” she said.

Principal’s thoughts

Throckmorton, who has been with the school for five years, with the last two as principal, said just two people applied for her position, one whom wanted far more than the church could afford.

“It was not an easy decision, it was not done lightheartedly, and no one wants to see our school end,” she said of the board’s decision. “However, sometimes God closes doors so that he can open others. I have great hope for our school grounds to be used to continue to bless people.

“The thing that brings me joy in this situation is the thought of all of the students we have helped over the years. We taught a lot of kids about God, who didn’t know about him before. We were a refuge for many students whom public school wasn’t working for them. We saw a lot of students accept Christ while they attended Grace.”

Throckmorton added, “We would like to thank the community for all of your support over the 26 years. From businesses to individuals, we have been so blessed by the outpouring of support over the years.”

Future of the school

Tomlinson said those at the church still have “lots of plans and dreams” for Christian-based programs that may include youth events, after-school activities, adult education, counseling center, and, maybe, theological training. They are also looking at the possibility of hosting a micro-school, which are becoming popular including EmpowerEd Leaders, which is just a few doors down from GCA.

“We look back at the last 26 years and celebrate our opportunity to invest in Christian education in our community, and the legacy of the school will extend far into the future from all the children who were impacted and introduced to our wonderful Savior,” he said.