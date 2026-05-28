Woman found dead in Boulder City home was killed

The announcement came a day after the coroner’s office said a man who was also found dead in the house died from suicide. The Boulder City Police Department have not said publicly if the two deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide.

A woman who was one of two people found dead in a Boulder City home in April was killed, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman who was one of two people found dead in a Boulder City home in April was killed, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday.

The announcement came a day after the coroner’s office said a man who was also found dead in the house died by suicide.

The Boulder City Police Department has not said publicly whether the two deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide. Boulder City spokeswoman Lisa LaPlante said Wednesday that Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea was not immediately available to comment.

The coroner’s office confirmed Wednesday that Nancy Lyons, 83, died of multiple sharp-force, blunt-force and asphyxial injuries during an assault. Her death was ruled a homicide.

On Tuesday, the coroner’s office said the cause of death for Charles Lyons, 83, was suicide by multiple sharp-force injuries.

Boulder City police said the two were found dead at their home April 30 after officers responded to an emergency call from Robinson Lane just before noon.

The call came from a family member who had discovered the two, according to a news release.

Shea released a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“This is a tragic situation, undoubtedly devastating for the family,” Shea said. “The matter is currently in the hands of the Clark County Coroner’s Office for the determination and cause of death. Pending the final determinations, the case will remain an open investigation. Consequently, we cannot comment further.”

Few other details have been released.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org. Additionally, the Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.