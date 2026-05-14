92°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Data centers still a hot topic

Residents and other concerned citizens talk to each other and look at information boards during ...
Residents and other concerned citizens talk to each other and look at information boards during a proposed data center project community meeting in the Boulder City Multi-Use Building on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Chuck N. Baker, a member of the Boulder City Historic Preservatio ...
Preservation Day: A step back in time
bcr default image
Jenas-Keogh paces girls on track
Ahead of the pack, Zoey McClaren and Duncan McClaren were both the high point earners during th ...
McClarens lead swimmers to title
Photo courtesy Matt Teeples Boulder City High School baseball celebrates winning the 3A Southe ...
Eagles finish as top seed from south
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
May 14, 2026 - 2:52 pm
 

It’s one of the most discussed topics around town these days: that being the proposed data center in Eldorado Valley, nearly three miles from the nearest residence in Boulder City.

Townsite Solar 2 LLC is proposing to build a data center on 88.5 acres of city-owned land adjacent to the company’s existing solar project. They have hosted a pair of community meetings, both of which were well attended by those opposed and in favor and others seeking information on the project including pros and cons of data centers.

Townsite’s request will be voted upon by the Boulder City Council in the coming months, while the public will have a say in future development of data centers as a ballot question this November. That question states, “Should data center facilities be an approved land use within the Eldorado Valley Transfer Area outside of the Multi-species Habitat Conservation Easement?”

In the meantime, the city has established a webpage (bcnv.org/1170/Data-Centers) while TS2 has created a website, which can be seen at ts2project.com.

Townsite’s project website states, in part, “The project supports long-term financial stability for Boulder City and aligns with the city’s 2025-2030 Strategic Plan by adding new revenue sources with minimal impact on residents and will create opportunities to fund needed infrastructure improvements. Nearly $8 million in upgrades to potable water systems and sewer lines are included in TS2’s capital budget. These improvements remain in place for the community long after construction ends.

“The additional revenue from the TS2 project helps secure Boulder City’s fiscal future for decades and provides resources the city can use to maintain services, invest in infrastructure and plan for long-term needs.”

In an email from Rick Lammers, project manager for the Townsite Solar 2 data center project, he wrote, “We recognize that there is strong community interest in the project and created a website to provide clear, accessible, and up-to-date information. The site allows us to provide updates and address questions. Our intent is to maintain transparency and keep the community informed throughout the process.”

The city’s page lists a frequently-asked questions section, as well as a map of the proposed project. In addition, it discusses this project and its location in contrast to the question on the November ballot.

“Like many communities nationwide, Boulder City received an application for a change in zoning/land use, to allow a data center to be built southwest of I-11 and US-95,” it states.

City council referred the proposal for the parcel into the Land Management Process in March.

As to why the city created the page, City Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante said, “Residents had questions about the Land Management Process and the Townsite Solar 2 proposal. City council and staff are dedicated to open, transparent operations. Staff took some of the most frequently-asked questions and provided factual answers in one place. We want to be sure that our residents have current and correct information about data centers and make up their minds about important long-term issues that affect how the city operates and provides the services our residents and businesses expect.”

Those opposed

Many in the community have been vocal with their opposition to Townsite Solar 2’s plan as well as data centers, in general, within city limits. One of the most vocal has been Brynn deLorimier. There are a handful of factions that are opposed, and some have Facebook pages, including www.facebook.com/groups/cityhallmonitor/. But in general, she said, “Our efforts are decentralized and as such we don’t have a singular repository.”

Some have taken to social media to express their concerns and opposition while others have let their voices be heard in city meetings and peaceful sign protests.

“People from across neighborhoods and backgrounds have come together with a shared concern for the future of our town,” deLorimier said. “This movement has not been centrally organized; it has grown organically, with multiple grassroots efforts forming independently. The tone has remained consistent across all of them: peaceful, respectful, and lawful. Longtime residents have said they have never seen this level of engagement or unity around a single issue. All of our voices are not isolated, and they are not unrepresentative.”

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Chuck N. Baker, a member of the Boulder City Historic Preservatio ...
Preservation Day: A step back in time
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Dozens of people had an opportunity to journey back in time and get an inside look into Boulder City’s past as part of Saturday’s annual Historic Preservation Day.

bcr default image
Jenas-Keogh paces girls on track
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Putting their best foot forward, Boulder City High School track and field will be well respected at the 3A state meet, qualifying 12 girls and nine boys after this past week’s regional meet.

Ahead of the pack, Zoey McClaren and Duncan McClaren were both the high point earners during th ...
McClarens lead swimmers to title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their illustrious pedigree of excellence, Boulder City High School boys and girls swimming each took home 3A regional championships this past weekend.

Photo courtesy Matt Teeples Boulder City High School baseball celebrates winning the 3A Southe ...
Eagles finish as top seed from south
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Making a return trip to the state tournament, Boulder City High School baseball enters as the top seed out of the south.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review It was announced recently that Grace Christian Academy will be cl ...
Grace Christian Academy set to close after 26 years
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For a little more than a quarter century, Grace Christian Academy has offered an alternative to elementary education in Boulder City. But as of the end of this month, its doors will be closed.

bcr default image
That’s good; no, that’s bad
By Rod Woodbury

Have you ever noticed how life can feel perfectly calm, and then suddenly everything hits at once? The calm before the storm is a real phenomenon in nature. The atmosphere often becomes extra still and quiet just before a raging storm breaks. And then, when it finally rains, it often pours, as the saying goes.

bcr default image
Garrett excels in classroom, field, stage
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

Garrett Junior High School has been very busy this quarter. Across campus, classrooms are wrapping up their final projects and concluding MAP testing to bring us into the final few days of the school year.

bcr default image
Something new is afloat in Boulder City
By Julie Calloway Parks and Recreation Director

Last week, city staff took the Municipal Pool bubble down for the last time.