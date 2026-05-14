Data centers still a hot topic

It’s one of the most discussed topics around town these days: that being the proposed data center in Eldorado Valley, nearly three miles from the nearest residence in Boulder City.

Residents and other concerned citizens talk to each other and look at information boards during a proposed data center project community meeting in the Boulder City Multi-Use Building on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It’s one of the most discussed topics around town these days: that being the proposed data center in Eldorado Valley, nearly three miles from the nearest residence in Boulder City.

Townsite Solar 2 LLC is proposing to build a data center on 88.5 acres of city-owned land adjacent to the company’s existing solar project. They have hosted a pair of community meetings, both of which were well attended by those opposed and in favor and others seeking information on the project including pros and cons of data centers.

Townsite’s request will be voted upon by the Boulder City Council in the coming months, while the public will have a say in future development of data centers as a ballot question this November. That question states, “Should data center facilities be an approved land use within the Eldorado Valley Transfer Area outside of the Multi-species Habitat Conservation Easement?”

In the meantime, the city has established a webpage (bcnv.org/1170/Data-Centers) while TS2 has created a website, which can be seen at ts2project.com.

Townsite’s project website states, in part, “The project supports long-term financial stability for Boulder City and aligns with the city’s 2025-2030 Strategic Plan by adding new revenue sources with minimal impact on residents and will create opportunities to fund needed infrastructure improvements. Nearly $8 million in upgrades to potable water systems and sewer lines are included in TS2’s capital budget. These improvements remain in place for the community long after construction ends.

“The additional revenue from the TS2 project helps secure Boulder City’s fiscal future for decades and provides resources the city can use to maintain services, invest in infrastructure and plan for long-term needs.”

In an email from Rick Lammers, project manager for the Townsite Solar 2 data center project, he wrote, “We recognize that there is strong community interest in the project and created a website to provide clear, accessible, and up-to-date information. The site allows us to provide updates and address questions. Our intent is to maintain transparency and keep the community informed throughout the process.”

The city’s page lists a frequently-asked questions section, as well as a map of the proposed project. In addition, it discusses this project and its location in contrast to the question on the November ballot.

“Like many communities nationwide, Boulder City received an application for a change in zoning/land use, to allow a data center to be built southwest of I-11 and US-95,” it states.

City council referred the proposal for the parcel into the Land Management Process in March.

As to why the city created the page, City Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante said, “Residents had questions about the Land Management Process and the Townsite Solar 2 proposal. City council and staff are dedicated to open, transparent operations. Staff took some of the most frequently-asked questions and provided factual answers in one place. We want to be sure that our residents have current and correct information about data centers and make up their minds about important long-term issues that affect how the city operates and provides the services our residents and businesses expect.”

Those opposed

Many in the community have been vocal with their opposition to Townsite Solar 2’s plan as well as data centers, in general, within city limits. One of the most vocal has been Brynn deLorimier. There are a handful of factions that are opposed, and some have Facebook pages, including www.facebook.com/groups/cityhallmonitor/. But in general, she said, “Our efforts are decentralized and as such we don’t have a singular repository.”

Some have taken to social media to express their concerns and opposition while others have let their voices be heard in city meetings and peaceful sign protests.

“People from across neighborhoods and backgrounds have come together with a shared concern for the future of our town,” deLorimier said. “This movement has not been centrally organized; it has grown organically, with multiple grassroots efforts forming independently. The tone has remained consistent across all of them: peaceful, respectful, and lawful. Longtime residents have said they have never seen this level of engagement or unity around a single issue. All of our voices are not isolated, and they are not unrepresentative.”