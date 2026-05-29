A New Chapter Begins

Following the ceremony, the packed stadium of family, friends and schoolmates joined the graduates on the field to congratulate them.

Murphy Shea and Charlie Gaviak, from the BCHS class of 2038, shared some words of wisdom and advice for the seniors.

Prior to the ceremony, the seniors gathered in the school's theater to talk and get photos including Callie Fagan, Audrey Humes and Gavin Gross who posed for a quick selfie.

The soon-to-be graduates enter Bruce Eaton Field to the cheers of family and friends.

Photo courtesy John Calvert Following their evening at the annual Grad Night celebration sponsored by Boulder City Sunrise Rotary, the graduates posed for a photo in front of the state championship sign on the outskirts of town.

Cheryl Herr, in black, stands with her senior members of student council. Herr, a longtime math teacher and 1987 BCHS grad, is retiring from teaching.

BCHS Principal Amy Wagner, foreground, talks with those graduates who would later be on stage with the invited guests and faculty.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review And just like that, the BCHS class of 2026 are officially graduates during last Friday’s ceremony.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

And just like that, the BCHS class of 2026 officially became graduates during last Friday’s ceremony.

Photo courtesy John Calvert

Following their evening at the annual Grad Night celebration sponsored by Boulder City Sunrise Rotary, the graduates posed for a photo in front of the state championship sign on the outskirts of town.

The soon-to-be graduates enter Bruce Eaton Field to the cheers of family and friends.

BCHS Principal Amy Wagner, foreground, talks with those graduates who would later be on stage with the invited guests and faculty.

Prior to the ceremony, the seniors gathered in the school’s theater to talk and get photos, including Callie Fagan, Audrey Humes and Gavin Gross, who posed for a quick selfie.

Murphy Shea and Charlie Gaviak, from the BCHS class of 2038, shared some words of wisdom and advice for the seniors.

Following the ceremony, the packed stadium of family, friends and schoolmates joined the graduates on the field to congratulate them.

Cheryl Herr, in black, stands with her senior members of student council. Herr, a longtime math teacher and 1987 BCHS grad, is retiring from teaching.