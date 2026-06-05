Free foam fun

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Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Municipal Airport will soon see construction at ...
Airport sees $10M tower grant
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Last week, Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland-Laga ...
Adventure Center set for fall opening
Photo courtesy Leonesse Williams Boulder City High School soccer star Leonesse signs on to pla ...
Duo off to compete in college
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Tate Crine throws strikes against 5A ...
Baseball well represented in postseason awards
June 4, 2026 - 5:00 pm
 

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

This past Saturday, dozens of kids and their parents turned out at Broadbent Park for Summer Bash, hosted by the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department with its partner, Emergency Aid of Boulder City. There were a variety of games offered but the foam party was by far the most popular aspect of the event. After playing in the foam, kids had the option of being sprayed off by the Boulder City Fire Department. It was then followed by two hours of free swim at the pool.

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Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Municipal Airport will soon see construction at ...
Airport sees $10M tower grant
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It may come as a surprise to some that the Boulder City Airport is now the third busiest in Nevada based on enplanements. Because of that fact, the need for an air traffic control tower has increased every year.

Photo courtesy Leonesse Williams Boulder City High School soccer star Leonesse signs on to pla ...
Duo off to compete in college
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Moving on to the next level, a pair of Boulder City High School star female athletes have fulfilled their dreams of competing in collegiate athletics.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Tate Crine throws strikes against 5A ...
Baseball well represented in postseason awards
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing as 3A state champion runners-up, five Boulder City High School baseball players were selected to the 3A All-State team, while coach Denny Crine was named coach of the year.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Earlier this month, the first-ever Boulder City Truancy Preventio ...
Truancy program deemed a big success
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s an issue that plagues many schools – both big and small – these days. That being truancy.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review And just like that, the BCHS class of 2026 are official ...
A New Chapter Begins

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Following a state championship victory, Boulder City High Sch ...
Zwahlen earns 3A player of the year
Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping guide Boulder City High School boys volleyball back to the 3A state title, senior David Zwahlen was named 3A player of the year.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City softball star Payton Rogers put the ball in ...
Five Lady Eagles win awards
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School softball reach the postseason, five Eagles received postseason accolades.