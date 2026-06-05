Free foam fun

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

This past Saturday, dozens of kids and their parents turned out at Broadbent Park for Summer Bash, hosted by the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department with its partner, Emergency Aid of Boulder City. There were a variety of games offered but the foam party was by far the most popular aspect of the event. After playing in the foam, kids had the option of being sprayed off by the Boulder City Fire Department. It was then followed by two hours of free swim at the pool.